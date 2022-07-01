Trolltunga: What you need to know about Norway’s iconic rock formation

Trolltunga is one of Norway’s most beloved and picturesque rock formations. But, getting to the top is far easier said than done, as it’ll take between 8 to 12 hours to reach the summit.

With such a long journey to the top, it’s more than worth taking the time to learn a few things that could make your journey that much easier, even if you’re relishing the challenge of a 28-kilometre round trip.

For those who didn’t know already, Trolltunga is found in Ullensvang Municipality in Vestland county. The closest village to the site is Odda.

When is it a good time to tackle Trolltunga?

The hiking season for Trolltunga is from the beginning of June until the end of September. Throughout the rest of the years, only guided hikes are available.

As the journey can stretch between 8 to 12 hours, depending on one’s fitness, pace, how often they stop, and experience they have, starting earlier is recommended.

VisitNorway recommends that hikes in September start before 8am due to the shorter days. However, hikers can begin their trip in June and July after 8am.

A bad time to attempt the trip is if strong winds, heavy rain or fog is forecasted. You can check the forecast for Trolltunga here.

Proper equipment is important

The iconic cliff that makes Trolltunga so distinctive is 1,180 metres above sea level, and the journey has an ascent of 800 metres or so if you begin from the main trail top, P2.

Given the lofty heights and ascent, it’s worth making sure you have plenty of layers, as it is likely much colder at the top than at the bottom. One big warm jacket won’t cut it as you’ll be too warm heading back down.

Good shoes are also a prerequisite. While most of the journey takes place on a trail, you’ll want good ankle support in case you fall, and even in June, areas higher up can be covered with snow and ice.

As the weather can change quickly up in the mountains, a raincoat should also be among your equipment.

Consider taking a shuttle bus as parking is limited and expensive

Parking can cost an absolute fortune at Trolltunga, and there are limited spaces. There are three places people can leave their vehicles: the Tyssedal, Skjeggedal and Mågelitopp parking lots. If you choose to opt for parking, your location could affect your journey’s difficulty.

Tyssedal or P1 has 220 spots. Parking there starts from 300 kroner for one day, with a journey time of 15 hours. The most popular starting point is the Skjeggedal, or P2, parking lot, which charges 500 kroner per day. This location has a journey time of 8-12 hours and 180 spaces.

Then finally, Mågelitopp has to be pre-booked and costs 600 kroner per day. Although it only has 30 parking spaces. If you start from here, you can cut your journey by up to 3 hours.

Shuttle busses between Odda, P1 Tyssedal and P2 Skjeggedal are run between May 13th and September 26th.

Shuttle prices will cost 300 kroner for a return, but it saves you the hassle of finding a space.

You can camp on Trolltunga

If you don’t want to rush, and would rather spread your journey across two days, then it is possible to camp on Trolltunga if you wish to.

This is due to the Norwegian concept of allemannsretten, the right to public access. This right is protected by the Outdoor Recreation Act (1957).

Essentially this gives the public the right to travel or camp anywhere they like, regardless of who owns the land.

However, there are still some ground rules, written and unwritten, you will need to be aware of.

Tents should be pitched at one of the preferred sites to minimise the impact on the local environment. Additionally, you’ll need to be downhill from the trails and away from streams and lakes. There will be signs pointing out where camping is prohibited. People will need to pitch their tent on bare rock where possible too.

No campfires are allowed between April 15th and September 15th. For more info on camping on Trolltunga specifically, click here.

Where to get the best picture

Let’s face it: If you go on a 12-hour hike to one of the most famous peaks in Norway, you’ll want to get a decent picture.

If you are alone, there will typically always be a willing stranger prepared to take a few snaps of you, with you taking a few of them in return.

To get a picture of yourself on the famous cliff with it protruding outwards onto the lake, you’ll need to have a second person with you.

A cliff at the top of the hike gives a full view of the rock protruding outwards. This is also a decent spot to take one of you with the cliff in the background.

You can see an example of how pictures from this angle look below.

The Local Norway’s editor, Frazer Norwell, at the top of Trolltunga in 2018. To get pictures like this you’ll need to have someone snap shot from a side-on angle on one on the surrounding cliffs. Photo: Frazer Norwell.

Expect queues

The popularity of Trolltunga has increased exponentially over the past ten years. The number of hikers who make the trip has shot up from a few thousand annually to 80,000 each year.

This means you can expect plenty of hikers on your journey up, and typically there will be a small queue to step foot on the cliff face. For that reason, hikers are advised not to strike more than two poses on the cliff to keep the queue moving.

If you want to take more pictures, you can always rejoin the queue to take more.