DISCOVER NORWAY
Trolltunga: What you need to know about Norway’s iconic rock formation
Planning on tackling Trolltunga? Before you start packing your bags and mapping out your journey, there are a few things you'll need to know to help get you to the top of one of Norway's most famous hikes.
Published: 1 July 2022 14:53 CEST
There are a few things you should know before taking on one of Norway's most famous hikes. Pictured is the world famous rock formation. Photo by Tuomas Härkönen on Unsplash
OSLO
What you might not have known about Oslo’s Diechman Bjørvika library
Located in the heart of Oslo, the Deichman Bjørvika has recently been crowned Norway’s most visited cultural institution. However, there are a few things you might not have known about the mega-library.
Published: 16 June 2022 13:38 CEST
Updated: 25 June 2022 08:48 CEST
