Food to be more expensive from today

The price of food in Norway will be “noticeably” higher from today, with the annual shopping bill for families expected to rise by a few thousand kroner from July 1st.

The reason is that July 1st is one of two days each year when supermarkets raise prices for many different food products.

Food will become expensive for several reasons. Firstly, as part of the agricultural settlement this year, farmers are allowed to charge more for their grain, meat and dairy products, and fruit and vegetables.

Suppliers to supermarkets have also raised their prices, and it has become more expensive for food to be imported to Norway.

“There is no doubt that there will be price increases, noticeable price increases,” Bård Gultvedt, director of business policy and government contact in Norgesgruppen, which owns Kiwi and Meny, said.

Oslo shooting: Police appeal for video evidence

Oslo police, which is investigating the shooting in Oslo that left two dead and 21 injured last weekend, has appealed for the public to submit more video evidence if it has any.

So far, Oslo police have received more than 70 tips from the public. They have also asked that video recordings from CCTV and the like from before the attack be stored for eight weeks rather than the typical seven days.

“We are now working primarily with what we call the video project,” police attorney Børge Enoksen said at a press conference.

Mediation deadline for potential SAS pilot strike

The extended mediation deadline for SAS and pilots working for the airline to reach an agreement and avoid a strike is midnight, July 2nd.

If the two parties cannot agree, nearly 900 pilots will go on strike, with 400 being in Norway.

A strike would lead to many of SAS’s flights from Norway over the weekend being cancelled. Previously, VG has reported that a strike would ground around 140 flights.

Heavy rain warning

A yellow danger warning is in place for heavy rain in Eastern Norway on Friday.

“Heavy rain showers are expected in the eastern region. There are large local variations in intensity and quantity, and the weather can change quickly. The location of the precipitation is uncertain. Locally, the precipitation is expected to pass 15 millimetres per hour,” meteorologists forecasted.

I dag får enkelte steder på Østlandet kraftige regnbyger. Vi har sendt ut farevarsel om styrtregn ⚠️☔ Det kan komme opptil 15 millimeter på én time. Akkurat hvor det vil regne mest er usikkert, og været kan endre seg raskt. Følg med på https://t.co/QcHxHzKOym 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/1btP0Ryns6 — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) July 1, 2022

Rain is also expected in north Norway.

“Heavy rain can cause locally difficult driving conditions due to surface water and danger of aquaplaning. Adjust the speed according to the conditions and have a safe and good trip,” the State Highways Authority tweeted.