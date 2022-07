What does it mean?

Very literally, sommerfugler i magen means “summer birds in the stomach”. What it really means is “butterflies in your stomach”. Having butterflies in your stomach is a fairly common expression in English.

Sommerfugler in isolation is an example of Norwegian giving animals fairly literal names.

Other entertaining – and very literal – Norwegian animal names include nebbdyr or “beaked animal” for a ducked bull platypus and flaggermus or “flapping mouse” for a bat. You can read more about animals with very literal Norwegian names here.

Norwegians use butterflies in the stomach in a similar way to most other languages, whereby it’s used to describe a mix of nervousness and excitement. So, for example, you might feel butterflies in your stomach on the first day of a new job.

A similar sensation, although one which describes feeling more anxious or dreading something, would be gruer meg.

Use it like this:

Hver gang jeg ser Simon får jeg sommerfugler I magen.

(Everytime I see Simon I get butterflies in my stomach)

Jeg skal hoppe i fallskjerm I morgen, jeg har skikkelig sommerfugler i magen, men gleder meg!

(I am skydiving tomorrow. I have lots of butterflies in my stomach, but I am excited!)