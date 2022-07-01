Read news from:
Cost of living: Why food prices in Norway are going up from Friday

Shoppers' food bills in Norway will become more expensive as the prices of groceries in the country's largest supermarkets will be adjusted on Friday. 

Published: 1 July 2022 12:06 CEST
Food prices will be more expensive in Norway from Friday. Pictured is a fruit isle. Photo by gemma on Unsplash

Supermarkets in Norway are likely to introduce widescale price rises on July 1st. Each year, supermarkets raise their prices twice, once in February and once in July. 

Shoppers can expect to see “noticeable price increases”, according to a group which owns two supermarket chains in Norway. 

“There is no doubt that there will be price increases, noticeable price increases,” director of business policy and government contact at Norgesgruppen, Bård Gultvedt, told newspaper VG

Why are food prices going up? 

Norgesgruppen owns the supermarket chains Meny and Kiwi. Gultvedt said that suppliers had put their prices up significantly. 

“We have experienced that the suppliers have come to us and asked for abnormally high price increases, and then we have negotiated,” Gultvedt said. 

Producer Orkla has also warned of significant price rises. 

“We are facing the most serious situation I have been in during my 31 years in the Norwegian food industry,” Håkon Mageli, executive VP of Orkla, told VG. 

Mageli pointed to higher raw material prices and a sharp increase in energy costs as to why suppliers and producers are pushing prices up. 

In the longer term, he pointed to fertilizer prices as worrying producers and suppliers. 

How much will prices go up? 

The average family in Norway could end up spending 14,300 kroner more on food shopping this year due to increasing prices. 

Food prices rose by 4.5 percent earlier this year, according to national data agency Statistics Norway. Consumer economist Cecile Tvetendstrand told VG that this corresponded to a family with two adults and two kids spending an extra 7,000 kroner on food annually. 

If food prices increase by another five percent, it would add another 7,300 kroner to the average shopping bill for a family of four. 

However, how much food has risen following supermarket adjustments is currently unclear. 

Analyst Christian Anton Smedshaug from Agri Analyze has said the price for some products would rise between one to three percent, while others will see hikes of more than ten percent. 

Producer Notura has said that the price of meat and eggs will see a high price increase and that, according to an overall assessment from the company, that increases will generally be around five percent across the board.

Rema and Coop Norge SA have both announced that customers should expect rises to rise too. 

Supermarkets asked to take their share of the bill 

Minister of Agriculture Sandra Borch has asked food chains and supermarkets to not pass on all the costs to consumers. 

“It is not me as Minister of Agriculture who sets the price of food. It is set by suppliers and grocery chains. I urge and assume that they do not increase the price of food more than they have to,” Borch told business and financial site E24

The minister said that a record 10.9 billion agricultural package given to farmers to help tackle increased costs and keep farming viable without massively increasing prices was the government’s contribution to curbing food inflation. 

“The government is concerned that food prices should not rise so much. Precisely for this reason, it was important to land an agricultural settlement that is historically high,” she said. 

MONEY

What Norway’s double interest rate hike means for your finances 

Norway's central bank raised the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points for the first time in 20 years, and experts have warned there will be several knock-ons for households. 

Published: 24 June 2022 15:46 CEST
What Norway's double interest rate hike means for your finances 

Earlier this week, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, raised the key policy rate from 0.75 percent to 1.25 percent. 

“We understand that some are concerned when we announce such a rapid rise in interest rates. For some, it will be demanding, but most households have the finances to pay the loan with a slightly higher interest rate,” governor of the bank, Ida Wolden Bache, told public broadcaster NRK

Norges Bank also announced that the key interest rate would be raised again in August to 1.5 percent. The bank said it was raising interest rates to curb high inflation. 

“The committee’s assessment is that there is a need for a clearly higher interest rate to stabilize inflation around the target,” a press release announcing the rise stated. 

Inflation in Norway rose to its highest level since 1988 last month, figures from Statistics Norway show. The Consumer Price Index for May showed that prices were 5.7 percent higher than they were a year ago.  

READ MORE: Inflation in Norway reaches its highest level since 1988

By next summer, Norges Bank expects the key policy rate to be raised to around 3 percent. 

The Forecast Centre, which offers financial analysis, told newswire NTB that the rapid rate rises would lose to an uncertain time for households. 

“The most vulnerable households will enter a period of considerable uncertainty. There is no way around it,” chief economist Nerja Macic told NTB. 

There are around 436,000 financially vulnerable households in Norway, according to figures from the national stats agency Statistics Norway. A vulnerable household has debts three times higher than its income and less than 100,000 kroner in the bank. 

Norway’s Real Estate Association said that young homeowners and first-time buyers could also struggle due to the interest rate rises. 

“Many have incurred a very high debt ratio in anticipation of low-interest rates for many years. With today’s interest rate forecast, many must prepare for significantly higher interest costs than they were predicted when they received their first mortgage,” Carl O. Giving, CEO of the Real Estate Association, told newswire NTB. 

“At the same time, the threshold to the housing market will be very high for many first-time buyers who are allowed to borrow less when interest rates rise,” he added. 

A key interest rate of 1.25 percent means yearly repayments of 12,500 kroner per million of debt. For example, for million kroner of debt at an interest rate of 1.25 percent means annual repayments of around 50,000 kroner per year. 

This week’s rate rise meant repayments would rise by 5,000 kroner per year for every million one owes, in theory at least. 

However, banks typically lend at above the key interest rate, meaning payments will be higher than the current 1.25 percent key policy rate. 

