PST: More than one person may have been involved in the Oslo shootings

Norway’s intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST has said that more than one person may have been involved in three shootings in Oslo last weekend, at a gay bar and two other locations, leaving two dead and 21 injured.

“There are several people we consider to be involved in it (the shootings),” acting head of PST, Roger Berg, told newswire NTB.

“I can naturally not get into who, but we have people in our focus who we believe have been involved in the terrorist act. Those people are what we go for,” Berg told reports on Wednesday.

Despite PST’s comments, Oslo police are responsible for investigating the attack.

The acting head of PST also informed public broadcaster NRK that the security service was looking at people involved in the extremist Islamist environment.

“We definitely believe that it is extreme Islamists who are behind this (the shootings),” he said.

The security service also lowered the terrorist threat level to level four, which indicates a high terrorist threat. Level four is the second-highest threat level.

Berg said that PST had new information on the suspect arrested for the attack, Zaniar Matapour (43), and his network of contacts.

Yesterday, the Police Directorate said it would drop its advice for organisers to postpone Pride and LGBT events and that the temporary armament of police would continue.