Norwegian police to remain armed with advice to postpone Pride events dropped 

Norwegian police will continue to be armed following a mass shooting in Oslo, but the advice for Pride events nationwide to be postponed has been scrapped, the Police Directorate announced Wednesday. 

Published: 30 June 2022 12:49 CEST
Pictured is an armed police officer.
File photo: A Norwegian policeman secures the entrance to Nobel Institute before a news conference in Oslo. Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP.

Police in Norway will continue to be armed for the foreseeable future, the Norwegian Police Directorate announced yesterday. 

It was announced that police in Norway be armed following a mass shooting in Oslo, which left two dead and 21 injured last week

Yesterday, Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service, PST, lowered the terrorist threat level from extraordinary to high- the second-highest level. 

“The threat level in Norway has changed from extraordinary, to high, according to PST. The danger of follow-up actions or inspired attacks means that the police will continue to be temporarily armed,” the Police Directorate wrote on its website

The police said that PST had widened the threat picture from LGBT groups to other broader targets. 

“PST maintains that LGBTQI + is still included in the target picture, but also people and events that are perceived to offend Islam, religious gatherings and uniformed personnel from the police and defence,” the police said on its website. 

Police also dropped the advice that Pride and LGBT events across the country be postponed. The recommendation was implemented due to a fear of copycat attacks from PST. 

Decisions on whether it was safe for events to go ahead would be made by local authorities going forward. 

“A national recommendation to postpone Pride events expires. The police districts will themselves make risk assessments related to individual events and handling of large crowds based on the overall threat picture and local conditions,” police director Benedicte Bjørnland said. 

PST: More than one person may have been involved in the Oslo shootings

More than one person may have been involved in mass shootings in Oslo, which left two dead and 21 injured, Norway’s intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST said Wednesday. 

Published: 30 June 2022 11:29 CEST
PST: More than one person may have been involved in the Oslo shootings

Norway’s intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST has said that more than one person may have been involved in three shootings in Oslo last weekend, at a gay bar and two other locations, leaving two dead and 21 injured

“There are several people we consider to be involved in it (the shootings),” acting head of PST, Roger Berg, told newswire NTB. 

“I can naturally not get into who, but we have people in our focus who we believe have been involved in the terrorist act. Those people are what we go for,” Berg told reports on Wednesday. 

Despite PST’s comments, Oslo police are responsible for investigating the attack. 

The acting head of PST also informed public broadcaster NRK that the security service was looking at people involved in the extremist Islamist environment. 

“We definitely believe that it is extreme Islamists who are behind this (the shootings),” he said. 

The security service also lowered the terrorist threat level to level four, which indicates a high terrorist threat. Level four is the second-highest threat level. 

Berg said that PST had new information on the suspect arrested for the attack, Zaniar Matapour (43), and his network of contacts. 

Yesterday, the Police Directorate said it would drop its advice for organisers to postpone Pride and LGBT events and that the temporary armament of police would continue

