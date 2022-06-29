Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

SAS strike postponed for more mediation talks

A strike which would’ve seen 900 SAS pilots taken out on strike from today has been postponed for three days so negotiations can continue between the company and the pilots’ representatives.

The deadline for an agreement to be reached was originally midnight but has been moved to midnight Saturday, July 2nd.

“It (the delay) is because there are complex questions that must be resolved,” Norwegian ombudsmen Mats Wihelm Ruland told reporters in Stockholm, where talks took place.

PST and Oslo police admit communication following mass shooting has been unclear

Following the cancellation of an LGBT solidarity event just hours before it was scheduled to start in Oslo on Monday, the authorities have admitted that their communications with the public could have been more transparent.

“We understand that many feel frustration, disappointment and dissatisfaction after the police recommended cancelling the (solidarity) event,” police in Oslo wrote in a Facebook post.

“We still have an unresolved situation. This means that the situation can change from minute to minute, hour to hour, and it has done so. Therefore, the police’s recommendations have also changed in recent days, something we understand can be perceived as unclear communication,” the post reads.

Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST has said that its external communication could have been better. PST said their recommendation the event be cancelled was due to a lack of overview of people it believed could have posed a threat to the event.

“We must learn that when we are in such a situation, the communication part must be better – that we have an equal understanding of the threat picture and of the assessments we make,” acting head of PST Roger Berg told broadcaster TV2.

Pride events go ahead despite national police recommendation

Several Pride events across the country will or have gone ahead despite a national police recommendation that they are postponed.

In Mo I Rana, Haugesund and Trondheim Pride events will go ahead as planned, public broadcaster NRK and newspaper VG report.

Organisers in Trondheim told The Local that they had been told there was no specific local threat by the authorities there, whereas event managers in Mo I Rana are going directly against the police recommendation.

Police and PST have recommended that events be postponed due to a fear of copycat attacks.

Equinor plans Carbon capture pipeline

Part state-owned Equinor will build a pipeline for transporting captured C02 from Europe for storage in the North Sea.

The 1,000-kilometre-long pipe from Belgium will contribute to the decarbonisation of European industry, the firm hopes.