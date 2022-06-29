Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

SAS pilots' strike postponed, PST and Oslo police admit communication has been unclear, several Pride events go ahead despite recommendations they be postponed and other headlines from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 29 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Pictured are grounded SAS planes.
Find out what's going on in Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured: File photo shows aircrafts of nordic airline company SAS parked on the tarmac at Copenhagen's Airport. Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP.

SAS strike postponed for more mediation talks 

A strike which would’ve seen 900 SAS pilots taken out on strike from today has been postponed for three days so negotiations can continue between the company and the pilots’ representatives. 

The deadline for an agreement to be reached was originally midnight but has been moved to midnight Saturday, July 2nd. 

“It (the delay) is because there are complex questions that must be resolved,” Norwegian ombudsmen Mats Wihelm Ruland told reporters in Stockholm, where talks took place.

PST and Oslo police admit communication following mass shooting has been unclear 

Following the cancellation of an LGBT solidarity event just hours before it was scheduled to start in Oslo on Monday, the authorities have admitted that their communications with the public could have been more transparent. 

“We understand that many feel frustration, disappointment and dissatisfaction after the police recommended cancelling the (solidarity) event,” police in Oslo wrote in a Facebook post

“We still have an unresolved situation. This means that the situation can change from minute to minute, hour to hour, and it has done so. Therefore, the police’s recommendations have also changed in recent days, something we understand can be perceived as unclear communication,” the post reads. 

Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST has said that its external communication could have been better. PST said their recommendation the event be cancelled was due to a lack of overview of people it believed could have posed a threat to the event. 

“We must learn that when we are in such a situation, the communication part must be better – that we have an equal understanding of the threat picture and of the assessments we make,” acting head of PST Roger Berg told broadcaster TV2

Pride events go ahead despite national police recommendation 

Several Pride events across the country will or have gone ahead despite a national police recommendation that they are postponed. 

In Mo I Rana, Haugesund and Trondheim Pride events will go ahead as planned, public broadcaster NRK and newspaper VG report. 

Organisers in Trondheim told The Local that they had been told there was no specific local threat by the authorities there, whereas event managers in Mo I Rana are going directly against the police recommendation.

Police and PST have recommended that events be postponed due to a fear of copycat attacks.

Equinor plans Carbon capture pipeline 

Part state-owned Equinor will build a pipeline for transporting captured C02 from Europe for storage in the North Sea. 

The 1,000-kilometre-long pipe from Belgium will contribute to the decarbonisation of European industry, the firm hopes. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Norway's intelligence service fear copycat attacks, terror suspect remanded in custody, crowds gather outside Oslo City Hall to show solidarity, and other news from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 28 June 2022 09:20 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

PST raise copycat concerns 

Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST has said that it fears the possibility of a copycat attack following Saturday’s shootings, which left two dead and 21 injured

“We fear a follow-up action. We have seen cases of this in other countries, and it is not unusual for some to be inspired or for more people to have the same way of thinking as has happened here, and who may consider committing a new terrorist act in Norway,” Roger Berg, temporary head of PST, told public broadcaster NRK

On Monday, police advised that all Pride events nationwide be postponed. 

Terrorism suspect remanded in custody after shooting

The suspect behind the shootings in Central Oslo on Saturday, which left two dead and another 21 injured, was remanded in custody for four weeks on Monday. 

Zaniar Matapour, 43, will be in custody until July 25th and will not be allowed contact with the outside world, Oslo District Court ruled. 

Norway’s domestic intelligence service, PST, has described the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism” and said the suspect had “difficulties with his mental health.”

He has been charged with “terrorist acts”, murder and attempted murder, but has so far refused to be interrogated by police.

Matapour had been known to Norway’s PST intelligence service since 2015, with concerns about his radicalisation and membership of “an extremist Islamist network”.

People gather outside Rådhusplassen to show LGBT solidarity following shooting

Thousands of people rallied in central Oslo yesterday evening, disregarding a police request not to gather, in an impromptu memorial service and to support gay rights.

Earlier in the day, organisers cancelled an event that was set to be held outside Oslo City Hall following advice from the police. 

Police advised that the event in Oslo did not go ahead and Pride events across the country be postponed. 

Norwegian government to decide on taking a stake in SAS airline

Norway’s government is willing to convert loans SAS has taken from it into shares but will not seek more equity in the company. 

This move would see the Norwegian state become a shareholder in the airline once again. However, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Jan Christian Vestre, has said it is unlikely that the state will become a long-term owner. 

“I would like to emphasise that the Norwegian government’s position is that we do not envisage becoming a long-term owner,” Vestre said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. 

The crisis-stricken airline is in the midst of a restructuring plan in order to cut major costs to keep the company afloat.

