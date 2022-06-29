For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
SAS pilots' strike postponed, PST and Oslo police admit communication has been unclear, several Pride events go ahead despite recommendations they be postponed and other headlines from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 29 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Find out what's going on in Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured: File photo shows aircrafts of nordic airline company SAS parked on the tarmac at Copenhagen's Airport. Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments