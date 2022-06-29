Read news from:
‘There is safety in being visible’: LGBT events in Norway go ahead despite police recommendation

Pride events in Norway are going ahead, officially or unofficially, despite police advice they be postponed following deadly shootings in Oslo. 

Published: 29 June 2022 11:59 CEST
Several events in Norway have gone ahead despite police advice they be postponed. Pictured is a progress flag. Photo by Raphael Renter on Unsplash

Despite a national recommendation that LGBT solidarity events and celebrations be delayed, organisers are pressing on with plans to hold parades, festivals and gatherings in several cities across Norway. 

Police have issued the national advice after PST said that it feared the prospect of copycat attacks after shootings near a gay club and two other locations left two dead and 21 injured last weekend

Following the advice, a solidarity event scheduled for Monday outside Oslo City Hall was cancelled hours before its start

However, people still showed up for the event anyway, which was going to be a solidarity event for the LGBT community following the shootings. 

“In Oslo, we saw that people in the queer community took to the streets, and that was despite the official advice from the police and the local heads of the LGBT community,” Eivind Rindal from Trondheim Pride told The Local.

“Common people in the community have realised that you can talk about safety, but in the long run, the safety is actually in being visible and having the opportunity to participate in Pride parades,” Rindal added. 

In Trondheim, a solidarity event for the LGBT community was held following the mass shooting in Oslo. 

There, it was decided the event could go ahead despite the national advice following talks with local authorities. 

“Here in Trondheim, we have been in a very tight dialogue with local police and the local security police here in Trondheim. They have told us that they have no knowledge of any actual local threat towards us in the Pride community in Trondheim,” Rindal said. 

“They have recommended that we listen to their advice and not to the general advice (to postpone or hold off from events) from the Police Directorate, so we will go ahead as planned,” the organiser added. 

Rindal said it was important for Pride and LGBT events to go ahead if it was safe to do so in light of Saturday’s mass shooting.

“It is very important that arrangements, pride parades and festivals all around Norway, especially this summer- after the pandemic, go ahead and that the queer community isn’t pushed back into the closest,” Rindal said.

In Mo i Rana, north Norway, police have said that they would have been unable to guarantee that an event planned for Tuesday could safely go ahead. However, the organisers there decided to go ahead regardless. 

“We choose to carry out the event,” Margrethe Møllevik, from Mo i Rana Pride, told broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday before the event went ahead.  

LGBT

Why police in Norway have advised that Pride events be postponed 

Norwegian police have advised that Pride events around the country be postponed after the deadly shootings in Oslo and believe there is good reason to take the seemingly drastic measure. However, some parades and celebrations are still set to go ahead.

Published: 28 June 2022 12:47 CEST
Updated: 28 June 2022 17:21 CEST
Why police in Norway have advised that Pride events be postponed 

Norwegian police have advised that Pride and LGBT events in Norway be postponed following a shooting on Saturday near a gay bar in central Oslo that left two dead and 21 injured

The advice comes after the police suggested organisers of an LGBT solidarity event outside Oslo City Hall postpone until further notice. The recommendation came on the back of information it received from domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST. 

“Based on the information from PST and that the LGBT environment is a target for extremist Islamists, the police’s clear recommendation is that tonight’s pride event in Oslo is postponed and other events elsewhere in the country also be postponed until further notice,” Benedicte Bjørland, police director at the National Police Directorate, told public broadcaster NRK

PST has said that it has concerns over the possibility of copycat attacks in the wake of last weekend’s shooting. 

“We fear a follow-up action. We have seen cases of this in other countries, and it is not unusual for some to be inspired or for more people to have the same way of thinking as has happened here, and who may consider committing a new terrorist act in Norway,” Roger Berg, temporary head of PST, told public broadcaster NRK

When asked by the broadcaster whether it had information relating to a specific threat, the intelligence service said it wasn’t willing to go into detail currently. 

“As of now, I will not go into detail on what information we have. We have a large supply of information now, and we have nothing to indicate that something will happen in the near future, but we see that we are constantly receiving new information that allows this to change,” Berg said. 

Following the shooting on Saturday, PST raised its terrorist threat level to five, which indicates an extraordinary threat situation. Before the shooting, the threat level was set to a “moderate terrorist threat”. 

When it raised the threat level on Saturday, PST said, “The information we have so far does not indicate such actions (copycat attacks)”. 

In Adger, police will assess the safety of events, focusing on LGBT ones, on Tuesday. In north Norway, police in Mo i Rana have recommended postponing a Pride event scheduled for Tuesday. 

Despite the heightened threat level and the advice to cancel Pride events, PST has said that it isn’t dangerous to be part of the LGBT community in Norway. 

“No, as a general rule, it is not (dangerous). We are a police force that will do everything to secure the safety of LGBT people in Norway, but we hypothesise that maybe the LGBT community was the target of the action (mass shooting on Saturday) we, unfortunately, saw,” Bjørnland told NRK on Tuesday. 

Events across Norway to go ahead despite police recommendations

Haugaland Pride will go ahead, against police recommendations, while Trondheim Pride will also hold a solidarity event

Organiser’s in Trondheim said they had been given the all-clear for the event in Trondheim to go ahead by local authorities.

"Here in Trondheim, we have been in a very tight dialogue with local police and the local security police here in Trondheim. They have told us that they have no knowledge of any actual local threat towards us in the Pride community in Trondheim," Eivind Rindal from Trondheim Pride told The Local.

"They have recommended that we listen to their advice and not to the general advice (to postpone or hold off from events) from the Police Directorate, so we will go ahead as planned," Rindal added.

Rindal said it was important for Pride and LGBT events to go ahead if it was safe to do so in light of Saturday's mass shooting.

"It is very important that arrangements, pride parades and festivals all around Norway, especially this summer after the pandemic, go ahead and that the queer community isn't pushed back into the closest," Rindal said.

