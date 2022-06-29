For members
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
Everything that changes about life in Norway in July 2022
Free ferries, a potential pilot strike, more expensive food and a change in the voting rules are among the biggest changes happening in Norway during July.
Published: 29 June 2022 14:47 CEST
Free ferries, more expensive food, a travel strike and more are featured in our look ahead to July. Photo by Meriç Dağlı on Unsplash
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
New laws and a strike: Everything that changes about life in Norway in June 2022
New rules that could see scooter users lose their driver's licence, metro closures coming to an end, a teachers' strike, and the midnight sun in Norway are some of the important things you need to know about in June.
Published: 31 May 2022 12:06 CEST
