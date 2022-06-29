Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY

Everything that changes about life in Norway in July 2022

Free ferries, a potential pilot strike, more expensive food and a change in the voting rules are among the biggest changes happening in Norway during July.

Published: 29 June 2022 14:47 CEST
Pictured is the Fjord 1 ferry.
Free ferries, more expensive food, a travel strike and more are featured in our look ahead to July. Photo by Meriç Dağlı on Unsplash

Potential pilot strike

This one isn’t fully set in stone but could spell travel chaos if it goes ahead. Up to 900 pilots from SAS could be taken out on strike from July 2nd if an agreement isn’t reached between the airline and pilots’ representatives. 

After weeks of intensive negotiations over a new agreement between SAS leadership and 1,000 of the airline’s pilots, both sides were willing to continue discussions, pushing back the original deadline. 

Pilots are unhappy that SAS is hiring new pilots on cheaper contracts in their two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect. If the two parties cannot agree, up to 30,000 SAS passengers could be affected per day, the airline said on June 27th.

You can check the likelihood of your flight being affected here

Food prices are likely to go up

July will also see the cost of grocery shopping in Norway go up significantly. This is because the price farmers will be able to charge for milk, grain, potatoes, vegetables and fruit in Norway will rise. 

Food prices in Norway are adjusted twice a year by supermarkets. The next change is set to happen in July, with prices expected to go up due to increasing costs from suppliers and producers. 

Ferries to become free

Ferry connections with less than 100,000 annual passengers will be completely free from the beginning of July. 

The government pledged to make all ferry connections with less than 100,000 passengers free of charge when it was formed last October to try and make transport easier for rural and coastal communities and boost tourism. 

Free tickets will apply to both residents, tourists and commercial passengers. 

READ MORE: Norwegian islands lose quarter of voters as foreigners frozen out of local elections

Fellesferie begins

Fellesferie is the collective leave period or general staff holiday period that many Norwegian companies have adopted, which takes place during July. 

The origins of fellesferie date back to the interwar years, when employers and employees in the Norwegian metal smelting industry agreed on a collective holiday period of three weeks. 

If you’ve not experienced the holiday period in Norway yet, it’ll feel like everything is coming to a grinding halt.

Many companies will shut down entirely or operate vastly reduced opening hours. As a result, big cities such as Oslo can feel practically deserted as everyone flocks to the beaches, fjords and mountains – often staying in their country retreats or hyttes If they aren’t travelling abroad.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Norway’s collective holiday period

Air passenger tax returns

Air travel will become slightly more expensive at the beginning of July as the passenger tax for travellers will be reintroduced. 

The low rate of 80 kroner per passenger will be applied to journeys where the final destination is within Europe. 

Those travelling outside of Europe will have to pay a tax of 214 kroner. 

Rates apply to Europe as a whole, rather than the EU, so passengers heading to the UK will pay the lower rate. 

A new grid rent model implemented 

The beginning of July also sees a new grid rent system introduced. 

Grid rent is the charge consumers pay for receiving electricity into their homes. Under the current model, grid rent is typically anywhere between 20 to 50 øre per kilowatt-hour. Those in rural areas usually pay more, while those in cities pay less.

The new model will have a lower fixed proportion of the fee with a higher part of the charge linked to total consumption, meaning homes that use more power will pay higher grid rent, while those that consume less will have lower bills. 

READ MORE: What Norway’s new grid rent model means for you

A transition period of two years will be introduced, and the new consumption charge will only be allowed to account for 50 percent of grid companies’ revenues. The energy ministry will then assess the new model at the end of the transition period. 

Svalbard residents lose their voting rights

The Arctic archipelago of Svalbard is to lose over a quarter of its voting base for local elections under new rules preventing foreign nationals from participating.

Under new rules, non-Norwegian citizens will be required to have lived in a Norwegian municipality for three years in order to be eligible to vote in local elections and run for office on the remote Arctic archipelago.

Over 700 of the 2,500 people who live on Svalbard could be affected by the decision, broadcaster NRK reports.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY

New laws and a strike: Everything that changes about life in Norway in June 2022 

New rules that could see scooter users lose their driver's licence, metro closures coming to an end, a teachers' strike, and the midnight sun in Norway are some of the important things you need to know about in June. 

Published: 31 May 2022 12:06 CEST
New laws and a strike: Everything that changes about life in Norway in June 2022 

New scooter rules take effect

From June 15th, tighter regulations for electric scooters will be brought in. Users under the age of 12 will be prohibited from using the devices, and those under 15 will be required to wear a helmet. In addition, e-scooters will also be reclassified as “motor vehicles”. 

A blood alcohol limit will also be introduced for e-scooter users. The limit will be a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.02. This equates to a beer, a small glass of wine, or a standard measure of a spirit. 

The BAC for scooter users will be the same as all other vehicles. Under the new rules, “the mitigating rules for loss of driving licence” will apply. 

Essentially, the rules for driving an e-scooter while under the influence will be the same as using a moped, public broadcaster NRK writes.

READ MORE: Drunk e-scooter users in Norway risk losing their licence under new rules

Teachers strike on the cards 

Early to mid-June could see teachers in Norway strike over proposed wage rises. 

Teachers are unhappy with the state’s offer and have signalled that they will strike, despite the wage settlement for the public sector being agreed upon. 

The Education Association and the National Association of Schools have decided to strike. Lecturers are also unhappy with the state’s offer. 

Stefen Handel, head of the Education Association, has previously told public broadcaster NRK that teachers in Bergen would be the first to go out on strike. 

Oslo metro closures end

On June 7th, closures affecting parts of Oslo’s T-bane will cease, and the bus replacement services will end. 

Traffic between Helsfyr and Tveita on line two would resume, as will trains between Helsfyr and Hellerud on line three. Line four between Helsfyr and Vestil will also be up and running again. 

The lines were closed for works to the tracks on May 26th. 

Schools break up for summer

Norwegian schools will break up for summer on June 22nd this year. 

The holidays will last for eight weeks until the middle of August. When kids return, the absence rules for middle and high school students will be reintroduced, meaning they could fail certain subjects if they miss too many classes without valid documentation. 

READ MORE: Norwegian schools to reintroduce absence rules next academic year

Royal Palace reopens for visitors

The Norwegian Royal Palace will once again allow the public to take guided tours of its halls and rooms

It had been closed to the public for two years due to the pandemic. Tours will recommence from June 25th. 

Tours will be available until mid-August. 

Sankthans

Sankthans or Jonsok, translated as “John’s wake”, is a Midsummer celebration with religious and secular roots.

Today, the occasion is considered a non-religious celebration. It is mainly centred around the shared gratitude for long days and warm nights on the evening of the 23rd.

Along with the rest of Scandinavia, it is popular to celebrate with bonfires. However, Sankthans is a relatively casual occasion in Norway compared to Christmas and Easter. Residents do not dress up, nor are there special dishes that help mark the occasion.

READ MORE: How Norwegians mark the middle of summer

Midnight sun 

In many places, the midnight sun will have already begun. However, there are a few areas which will not see the natural phenomenon until June. 

Between June 12th and July 1st, the sun will be visible as the clock strikes midnight in the Arctic Circle. 

In Bodø, the midnight sun is visible between June 4th and July 8th. 

The sun is visible in parts of Norway as the earth rotates on a tilted axis relative to the sun, meaning the north pole is angled towards the star, meaning the sun never sets. 

Popular activities during this period include whale watching, swimming and camping. 

SHOW COMMENTS