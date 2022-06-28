UPDATE: What a potential SAS pilot strike means for travellers in Norway

When could the strike begin?

SAS pilots in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, could strike from Wednesday if an agreement isn’t reached between the company and unions.

The deadline for an agreement to be struck is Tuesday night, and SAS has warned that several services and many passengers will be affected by a potential strike.

Pilots have threatened a strike as the collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April, with the airline unable to strike a deal with staff over a new deal.

The expiration of the current deal has meant the pilots are no longer bound by a commitment not to strike.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to be a point of contention in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

SAS offers passengers the opportunity to rebook

Ahead of the potential strike, the airline has begun to take pre-emptive measures to try and minimise disruption.

“SAS is taking precautionary measures to support customers whose flights will be impacted by a potential strike,” SAS said.

“Due to peak season, the availability of equivalent flights will be highly limited. Therefore, SAS is taking precautionary measures to enable customers to plan alternatives to their scheduled flight,” it said.

Passengers can rebook equivalent flights for free and are advised to check whether their flight will be affected.

“SAS offers passengers booked on SAS flights between June 27th [and] July 3rd 2022 the option of rebooking the ticket, free of charge. Passengers can rebook to a SAS flight on another date, within the next 360 days, to the same destination if the same service class as the original ticket is available,” it said.

To see if their flight is likely to be affected, passengers are advised to check the status of their flight on the SAS website. Rebookings can be made via the “My Bookings” section.

Passengers who booked their tickets via a travel agent or tour operator should contact them directly, SAS said.

SAS warned that rebooking might take longer than usual, especially for those contacting the airline by phone.

400 pilots in Norway to strike

Of the more than 900 pilots who could go out on strike, 402 are based in Norway, according to an estimate provided by Roger Klokset of the Norwegian SAS Pilots’ Association given to broadcaster TV2.

Last week aviation analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs from Winair told newswire NTB that up to 45,000 passengers could be affected by a pilot strike if an agreement isn’t reached. He also predicted that up to 250 flights per day could be delayed due to the strike.

This week, newspaper Aftenposten reported that around half of the 600 daily SAS departures would be cancelled.

Newswire NTB reports that up to 76 percent of departures from Oslo Gardermoen on Wednesday could be cancelled if pilots strike. NTB collected the figures from SAS’s website.

Flights from SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect, SAS Link, Cityjet Xfly and Air Baltic were unlikely to be directly affected by the pilot strike.

Cityjet is responsible for many of SAS’s regional flights in Norway, including daily departures between Oslo and Bergen and flights from Oslo to Ålesund.

This indicates that it is likely to be primarily departures to foreign destinations which could face cancellations and disruption.

What are passengers rights?

Passengers whose tickets are cancelled will have some rights under EU legislation. These include the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date.

You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example). This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

EU air passenger rights apply to you if your flight is within the EU or Schengen zone, if it arrives in the EU/Schengen zone from outside the bloc and is operated by an EU-based airline, or if it departs from the EU/ Schengen zone.

READ MORE: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?