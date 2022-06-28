Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

PST raise copycat concerns

Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST has said that it fears the possibility of a copycat attack following Saturday’s shootings, which left two dead and 21 injured.

“We fear a follow-up action. We have seen cases of this in other countries, and it is not unusual for some to be inspired or for more people to have the same way of thinking as has happened here, and who may consider committing a new terrorist act in Norway,” Roger Berg, temporary head of PST, told public broadcaster NRK.

On Monday, police advised that all Pride events nationwide be postponed.

Terrorism suspect remanded in custody after shooting

The suspect behind the shootings in Central Oslo on Saturday, which left two dead and another 21 injured, was remanded in custody for four weeks on Monday.

Zaniar Matapour, 43, will be in custody until July 25th and will not be allowed contact with the outside world, Oslo District Court ruled.

Norway’s domestic intelligence service, PST, has described the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism” and said the suspect had “difficulties with his mental health.”

He has been charged with “terrorist acts”, murder and attempted murder, but has so far refused to be interrogated by police.

Matapour had been known to Norway’s PST intelligence service since 2015, with concerns about his radicalisation and membership of “an extremist Islamist network”.

People gather outside Rådhusplassen to show LGBT solidarity following shooting

Thousands of people rallied in central Oslo yesterday evening, disregarding a police request not to gather, in an impromptu memorial service and to support gay rights.

Earlier in the day, organisers cancelled an event that was set to be held outside Oslo City Hall following advice from the police.

Police advised that the event in Oslo did not go ahead and Pride events across the country be postponed.

Norwegian government to decide on taking a stake in SAS airline

Norway’s government is willing to convert loans SAS has taken from it into shares but will not seek more equity in the company.

This move would see the Norwegian state become a shareholder in the airline once again. However, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Jan Christian Vestre, has said it is unlikely that the state will become a long-term owner.

“I would like to emphasise that the Norwegian government’s position is that we do not envisage becoming a long-term owner,” Vestre said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The crisis-stricken airline is in the midst of a restructuring plan in order to cut major costs to keep the company afloat.