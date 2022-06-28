For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Norway's intelligence service fear copycat attacks, terror suspect remanded in custody, crowds gather outside Oslo City Hall to show solidarity, and other news from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 28 June 2022 09:20 CEST
Read about the Oslo shooting latest, a solidarity event outside City Hall and whether the government will take up shares in airline SAS in today's roundup. Photo by Pavol Svantner on Unsplash
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
An employment dispute cancels more than 100 flights and an LGBT solidarity event at Oslo Town Hall are among the news headlines in Norway on Monday.
Published: 27 June 2022 09:27 CEST
