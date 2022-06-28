Read news from:
Norway ready to reclaim stake in Scandinavian airline SAS

Norway said on Tuesday it was willing to once again become an owner in the struggling Scandinavian airline, co-owned by Sweden and Denmark, four years after pulling out.

Published: 28 June 2022 10:56 CEST
a SAS flight
Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr.com

“Given the situation of the company … we can, on certain terms, accept to convert outstanding debt into shares if we consider this necessary,” Norwegian Trade and Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said in a statement.

Norway sold off its stake in the airline between 2016 and 2018.

But it issued a guarantee of 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($154 million) to SAS during the pandemic to ensure the airline’s liquidity when it was hit hard by travel restrictions.

“The Norwegian state will not contribute new capital and will not be a long-term owner of SAS,” Vestre insisted.

SAS is also co-owned by Sweden and Denmark which each hold stakes of 21.8 percent.

The Danish government said on June 10 it was prepared to increase its stake in SAS to up to 30 percent and write off debts of 3.5 billion Danish kroner ($500 million).

The Swedish government has said it would not inject more capital into SAS, but would propose to parliament that SAS be authorised to convert the debt it owes to the state into equity capital.

SAS posted a net loss of 1.5 billion Swedish kronor ($150 million) in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of 2.4 billion kronor a year earlier.

Stressing that the company’s survival was at stake, SAS management in February announced a savings plan dubbed “SAS Forward”. In early June, it announced further plans to raise 9.5 billion Swedish kronor ($968 million) in new capital.

It also aims to convert debt worth around $2 billion into shares SAS said the Norwegian government’s announcement “is appreciated and an important step towards the success of SAS Forward”.

After cutting thousands of jobs due to the pandemic, SAS’ almost 900 pilots are now threatening to go on strike on June 29 over job security and wage issues.

SAS pilots’ strike scheduled to begin on June 29th

A strike involving around 1,000 SAS pilots is scheduled to begin on June 29th, according to a second strike notice issued by the pilots’ trade union on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:17 CEST
SAS pilots’ strike scheduled to begin on June 29th

The second strike warning is a normal step after a first notice, which was issued by the pilots last week.

Despite a second notice having been issued, it is not certain that strike action will actually take place. This is because the pilots could still reach an agreement with SAS prior to the confirmed date of the planned strike.

Should it go ahead as scheduled, the strike will take effect simultaneously for pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Pilots in the three Nordic countries have separate trade unions but the planned strike action is coordinated between them.

Danish pilots’ trade union, Dansk Pilotforening, last week issued the initial strike warning. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

Meetings between the various parties are ongoing this week under the auspices of the Swedish negotiating institution for collective bargaining agreements, Danish news wire Ritzau writes.

The dispute between the two sides comes as SAS leadership attempts to implement a recovery plan for the airline, which is mired in debt.

SAS wants to raise capital by selling shares and also has a cost-cutting plan in place.

