For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
An employment dispute cancels more than 100 flights and an LGBT solidarity event at Oslo Town Hall are among the news headlines in Norway on Monday.
Published: 27 June 2022 09:27 CEST
A lockout cancelling flights and an LGBT solidarity event are among today's headlines. Pictured: A makeshift memorial with rainbow flags is pictured at a crime scene following a shooting on Saturday. Photo by Olivier Morin / AFP.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments