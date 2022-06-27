Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Norway pays tribute to victims of Oslo shooting

The altar of Oslo cathedral was draped in a rainbow cloth for a service to remember the victims of the attack, attended by Crown Princess Mette-Marit on Sunday.

Investigators are probing the motives of the suspected gunman, who opened fire in the early hours of Saturday, killing two and wounding 21.

“Oslo is in mourning. The whole country has been shaken by this attack,” the Norwegian Protestant Church said,

“The shooting … put an end to the Pride march,” said a somber Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. “But it has not put an end to the fight to end discrimination, prejudice and hate.”

Police quickly arrested the suspect, whom they described as a 42-year-old Norwegian man of Iranian descent known to the nation’s security services. Norwegian media named him as Zaniar Matapour.

Domestic intelligence service PST said it was treating the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism”.

More than 100 flights on Monday cancelled as managment lockout continues

An employment dispute which has led to a management lockout led to just under 200 flights being cancelled on Sunday and a further 100 departures on Monday being grounded, newspaper VG reports.

Midnight Sunday, the conflict between the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and the Norwegian Aircraft Technician Organisation escalated when a lockout came into effect, which effectively prevents aircraft technicians across the country, including those not on strike going to work.

Cathrina Solli, communications manager for Widerøe, which has cancelled more than 100 flights since the lockout began, said that the airline was trying its best but that more flights may be cancelled.

“We try as best we can to carry out flights between routes such as Bergen and Tromsø, but also international flights,” Solli told VG.

“As long as there is action and no solution, there will be more (cancellations), so it remains to be seen how many,” She added.

Affected passengers should contact the airline they are supposed to be travelling with directly.

LGTB solidarity event at Oslo Town Hall on Monday night

A large solidarity event will be held at Rådhusplassen, or Oslo Town Hall, on Monday night after Saturday’s mass shooting.

From 7:30pm, there will be musical performances and speeches at the event, public broadcaster NRK reports.

On Saturday night, two people were killed and 21 injured shootings at three locations, including the London Pub gay club in Oslo’s packed nightlife district.

Police and organisers cancelled the city’s main Pride event following the shooting.

“The event at Rådhusplassen takes place because the LGBT movement needs to gather and to show that we stand together after the tragic events on Saturday night,” Oslo Pride wrote in a press release.

Cancer patients may not receive medication due to air strike

Ongoing issues with air travel due to a strike and lockout of air technicians could make it harder for cancer medicines to make their way to patients.

Radiopharmaceuticals, medicines with a radioactive component, are used to diagnose and treat cancer patients. However, they have a short shelf life, so are often transported by air.

“Vital diagnoses and treatment are in danger,” Erik Flatmark, director of IFE Radiofarmasi, which transports and imports radiopharmaceuticals, told public broadcaster NRK.

“We are completely dependent on a stable situation on air transport,” he added.

The medicines are generally transported by car, but in the north, planes are used as the distances are so great the drugs may not arrive in time.

IFE uses the SAS-owned company Trust Forwarding to transport the medicines. The company has applied to be exempt from the current lockout but has yet to hear back.

Two dead after a traffic accident

Two people have been confirmed dead after an accident at Brandvollkrysset in Bardu municipality, north Norway. Two others have been taken to hospital following the accident.

Those taken to hospital are not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries. A third person was taken to a doctor’s office for treatment.

A van and two cars collided in the accident, Rune Nilsen, operations manager for Troms police district, told newswire NTB.

Nilsen told NRK that all those involved in the accident were Norwegian.