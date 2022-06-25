Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

WHO says European festivals should go ahead despite monkeypox risk

Most new cases of monkeypox are currently detected in Western Europe. The World Health Organisation says this is no reason to cancel more than 800 festivals scheduled to take place on the continent this summer.

Published: 25 June 2022 12:37 CEST
The World Health Organisation has said monkeypox should not prevent European music festivals from taking place.
The World Health Organisation has said monkeypox should not prevent European music festivals from taking place. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

The World Health Organization said Friday that European summer festivals should not be cancelled due to the monkeypox outbreak but should instead manage the risk of amplifying the virus.

A surge of monkeypox cases has been detected since May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

Most of the new cases have been in Western Europe.

More than 3,200 confirmed cases and one death have now been reported to the WHO from 48 countries in total this year.

“We have all the summer festivals, concerts and many other events just starting in the northern hemisphere,” Amaia Artazcoz, the WHO’s mass gatherings technical officer, told a webinar entitled “Monkeypox outbreak and mass gatherings: Protecting yourself at festivals and parties”.

The events “may represent a conducive environment for transmission”, she said.

“These gatherings have really close proximity and usually for a prolonged period of time, and also a lot of frequent interactions among people,” Artazcoz explained.

“Nevertheless… we are not recommending postponing or cancelling any of the events in the areas where monkeypox cases have been identified.”

Sarah Tyler, the senior communications consultant on health emergencies at WHO Europe, said there were going to be more than 800 festivals in the region, bringing together hundreds of thousands of people from different countries.

“Most attendees are highly mobile and sexually active and a number of them will have intimate skin-to-skin contact at or around these events,” she said.

“Some may also have multiple sexual contacts, including new or anonymous partners. Without action, we risk seeing a surge in monkeypox cases in Europe this summer.”

Risk awareness

The UN health agency recommends that countries identify events most likely to be associated with the risk of monkeypox transmission.

The WHO urged festival organisers to raise awareness through effective communication, detect cases early, stop transmission and protect people at risk.

The outbreak in newly-affected countries is primarily among men who have sex with men, and who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners, according to the WHO.

People with symptoms are advised to avoid attending gatherings, while people in communities among whom monkeypox has been found to occur more frequently than in the general population should exercise particular caution, it says.

The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.

Meg Doherty, from the global HIV, hepatitis and sexually-transmitted infection programmes at WHO, said: “We are not calling this a sexually-transmitted infection.

“Stigmatising never helps in a disease outbreak,” she added.

“This is not a gay disease. However, we want people to be aware of what the risks are.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Norwegian government to review abortion laws

A committee has been appointed to assess Norway’s abortion laws and aftercare, and to look at the possibility of allowing women to terminate pregnancies up to the end of week 18, the government announced Wednesday. 

Published: 1 June 2022 12:31 CEST
Norwegian government to review abortion laws

Norway’s abortion laws could be set to change after the government announced a committee has been appointed to look into the possibility of women being able to choose to end the pregnancy up to week 18, and investigate where aftercare can be improved. 

“For many women, terminating a pregnancy is a difficult choice. Therefore, they must receive good professional support in the time before, during, and after (the abortion). Such important issues cannot be the subject of political horse-trading,” Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said at a press conference. 

Under current rules, women can freely choose to terminate a pregnancy until week 12. If they want an abortion after week 12, the termination must be approved by a medical board.

Women can only have an abortion approved by a board up until the end of week 18. The board consists of two doctors, and women may end the pregnancy between weeks 12 and 18 if care for the child would place an unreasonable burden on the child, there is a risk the child will have a severe illness, if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or is the woman is seriously ill or mentally incapable. 

READ ALSO: How to switch GPs in Norway

The committee’s investigation into the Abortion Act will take around 18 months. The committee will also look into how to improve aftercare for those who have an abortion. Kari Sønderland, lawyer and former head of operations at the Ministry of Health and Care Services, will chair the committee

Health spokesperson for the Centre Party, which is part of the coalition government with Labour, Hans Inge Myrvold, said that he was happy for the committee to look at the country’s abortion laws but that the party wants to keep the current limit of 12 weeks. 

“The Center Party wants to continue with the current primary limit in abortion legislation, with self-determined abortion up to 12 weeks,” the spokesperson told public broadcaster NRK

SHOW COMMENTS