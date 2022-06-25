Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OSLO

UPDATE: Two killed and 14 wounded in Oslo bar ‘terror attack’

Two people were killed and 14 others wounded, several seriously, in shootings near bars in central Oslo, Norwegian police said Saturday in an incident they were treating as a "terrorist attack".

Published: 25 June 2022 08:08 CEST
UPDATE: Two killed and 14 wounded in Oslo bar 'terror attack'

Norwegian police said on Saturday that they were treating deadly shootings that killed two people near bars in central
Oslo overnight as a “terrorist attack”.

“The police are investigating the events as a terrorist act,” said a police statement.

Oslo pride parade that was due to take place on Saturday was called off by organisers.

A suspect was arrested after the shootings, which occured at around 1:00 am local time (2300 GMT Friday) in three locations, including a gay bar in central Oslo.

Police reported two dead and 14 wounded, and said two weapons had been seized.

“Now everything indicates that there was only one person who committed this act,” police official Tore Barstad told a press briefing.

Police numbers had however been reinforced in the capital to deal with other incidents, he added, without wishing to specify whether it was a terrorist act.

Police received the first reports at 1:14 am and the suspect was arrested five minutes later, he said.

The shootings happened near the London Pub gay club, the Herr Nilsen jazz club and a takeaway food outlet.

Police officials gathered to consider the impact of the shooting on the staging of Oslo’s Pride march which was due to take place on Saturday afternoon. Organisers decided to cancel the march.

Heavily armed police equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets were patrolling the scene of the shootings.

“He looked very determined about where he was aiming. When I realised it was serious, I ran. There was a bleeding man lying on the ground,” a woman who saw the incident told the Verdens Gang newspaper.

Another witness quoted by the paper mentioned the use of an automatic weapon — which the police did not confirm — and described it as “a war zone”.

“There were a lot of injured people on the ground who had head injuries,” he said.

According to an NRK radio journalist present at the time of the shooting, the shooter arrived with a bag from which he pulled out a weapon and started firing.

Among the 14 wounded, eight were taken to hospital and six others were taken care of by a medical service.

“Some are described as seriously injured, others as more lightly injured,” said Barstad.

Norway, generally peaceful, was the scene of bloody attacks on July 22, 2011 when right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people.

He first detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people.

He then disguised himself as a policeman and went on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youth on the island of Utoya, killing another 69 people — most of them teenagers.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Kongsberg attacker sentenced to psychiatric care by Norwegian court

A Norwegian court has sentenced a Danish man to full-time psychiatric care after he pleaded guilty to stabbing five people to death and shooting a bow and arrow at others in an attack in Kongsberg last year.

Published: 24 June 2022 11:56 CEST
Kongsberg attacker sentenced to psychiatric care by Norwegian court

Espen Andersen Brathen, who is Danish but lives in Norway, used a bow and arrow inside and outside a supermarket to attack several people before stabbing five other residents to death in their homes or on the street last October.

Last month, the 38-year-old who has long-suffered from mental illness, pleaded guilty to the charges of murder and attempted murder.

In their verdict delivered Thursday, the judges said “the defendant clearly had comprehension and functional disorders because of his condition” at the time of the attack.

“The court therefore finds that the defendant cannot be held criminally responsible for any of the charges,” the verdict said

Brathen had been living for years in Kongsberg, home to about 25,000 people some 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of the capital Oslo, and authorities have said he had a medical history.

The Norwegian security services PST, which are responsible for counter-terrorism, also said the man had been on their radar.

He was arrested 35 minutes after the first reports of an attack and was swiftly moved to a medical institution.

Three experts who observed him concluded that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Both the prosecution and the defence argued that he could not be held criminally responsible and advocated a psychiatric commitment rather than a prison sentence.

READ ALSO: Dane pleads guilty to killing five in knife attack in Norway

According to the prosecution, Brathen was armed with a bow, 60 arrows and four knives on the day of the attacks.His victims were four women and one man aged from 52 to 78.

SHOW COMMENTS