Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Interest rates in big jump, a busy weekend at Norway's airports, more mediation talks in the plane technician strike and other news on Friday.

Published: 24 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Pictured is a birds eye view of Trondheim.
Read about mediation talks, a busy weekend at Norway's airports and interest rate rises in todays roundup. Pictured is Trondheim from above. Photo by Prometheus Design on Unsplash

Interest rates to rise much faster than planned

On Thursday, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, raised the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.25 percent. 

Newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports that this is the first time interest rates have been raised so quickly for 20 years. 

Governor of the bank Ida Wolden Bache said that interest rates would be raised to 3 percent by summer next year. 

Up to 400,000 households in Norway could struggle with rising interest rates, according to the Forecast Centre and figures from Statistics Norway. 

Busy weekend at airports expected

Friday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest days of the summer at Norwegian airports, with just under 100,000 travellers passing through Oslo Airport on both days, newspaper VG reports. 

Airports in Bergen, Trondheim and Stavanger are also expecting busy weekends. Despite the busy weekend ahead, Avinor, which operates Norway’s airports, said it should be able to cope without much disruption. 

“We are well prepared. We are an organisation with 2,800 employees at 43 airports trained to handle large numbers of passengers, so we look forward to doing a good job for all travellers and all airlines,” Joachim W. Andersen, communications manager for Avinor, told newspaper VG

Andersen added that travellers should arrive at the airport when they are recommended to by the airline. 

READ ALSO: What to expect when travelling through a Norwegian airport this summer

Air technician mediation talks to continue

Mediation talks between the Norwegian Aircraft Technician Organisation (NFO) and employer organisation NHO Luftfart ended at 10pm on Thursday evening and will continue on Friday from 10am,

Mediator Carl Petter Martinsen told public broadcaster NRK that talks on Thursday were positive. 

“Tomorrow, we will continue the talks. The good work we have started today will continue tomorrow,” Martinsen told NRK. 

“I think the parties are working well together now and with my assistance. It is too early to say if there is any great progress, but I think there is a certain development in a positive direction in the sense that they may have a little better understanding of each other’s positions,” he added. 

If an agreement isn’t reached by Sunday, NHO Luftfart will initiate a lockout, a move one airline said would eventually ground most flights. 

READ MORE: Lockout for aircraft technicians announced unless wage agreement can be reached

Bird Flu detected on Svalbard

Bird Flu was discovered in Svalbard for the first time after tests concluded that a dead seagull found in June in Longyearbyen had the virus. 

It is the first time the virus has been detected in the Arctic. The local government has asked the public to contact them if they find any dead wild birds on the archipelago. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

The latest on the air technician strike, Norway being more tolerant, whether travellers will be able to use expired passports this summer, and other news on Wednesday. 

Published: 22 June 2022 09:22 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Lockout for aircraft technicians from Sunday

Employer organisation NHO Luftfart has announced a lockout that will commence on Sunday if a solution to the current strike is not found. 

A lockout will mean all air technicians, even those not on strike, will be prevented from going to work to try and force an agreement. 

Lockouts are initiated by employers, in contrast to a strike in which employees refuse to work. 

“It is not often we choose to do it, because we know it is a serious tool. When we choose to do that, it is because we see that we are in a deadlocked situation. We are facing far higher wage demands than what other groups in society have accepted,” Ole Erik Almlid, CEO of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), told public broadcaster NRK

The lockout will also affect air technicians for the air ambulance services, broadcaster TV2 reports. 

Talks between the union NFO and employer organisation NHO Luftfart resumed on Wednesday morning. 

READ ALSO: What is a Norwegian collective bargaining agreement? 

Widerøe: Not long until most planes are grounded

Airline Widerøe, which cancelled more than 30 flights on Tuesday, has said that a possible lockout means it will not be long until most flights are cancelled. 

“There is no doubt that if a lockout becomes a fact, it will not take long before most of our planes are on the ground,” press manager for Widerøe, Cathrinia Solli, told news wire NTB. 

Solli added that the airline was expecting cancellations to continue on Wednesday. 

READ ALSO: Flights in Norway cancelled due to technician strike

Justice Minister unsure whether Norwegians will be able to travel with an expired passport

Recently, the Minister of Justice asked representatives from EU countries if it would be possible for Norwegians to travel with expired passports this summer

However, the Justice Minister, Emilie Enger Mehl, has told radio station P4 news that it was currently “impossible” to know whether holiday goers will be able to use passports which had expired. 

“I still can not promise that this will come to fruition, but we have a good dialogue with our embassies and authorities in some countries that have responded to us,” Mehl said. 

Long passport queues have led to many sweating over whether they will receive a travel document in time for their trips abroad this summer. 

Report: Norwegians more tolerant towards LGTBQ community

The country’s attitude towards the LGBTQ community has grown more tolerant over the years, a new report from the Directorate for Children, Youth and Families has found. 

“Norwegians’ attitudes towards queers are becoming increasingly positive, and we think that is very gratifying. The figures show that we are moving in the direction of more acceptance in our society towards those who consider themselves lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender,” Anna Bjlrshol, head of gender equality at the Directorate for Children, Youth and Families, told newspaper VG

SHOW COMMENTS