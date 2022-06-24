Read news from:
Kongsberg attacker sentenced to psychiatric care by Norwegian court

A Norwegian court has sentenced a Danish man to full-time psychiatric care after he pleaded guilty to stabbing five people to death and shooting a bow and arrow at others in an attack in Kongsberg last year.

Published: 24 June 2022 11:56 CEST
The Kongsberg attacker has been sentenced to compulsory mental health care. Picture: A screen grab shows Espen Andersen Brathen, the perpetrator of the Kongsberg attack, in a video. Photo by AFP/ screengrab.

Espen Andersen Brathen, who is Danish but lives in Norway, used a bow and arrow inside and outside a supermarket to attack several people before stabbing five other residents to death in their homes or on the street last October.

Last month, the 38-year-old who has long-suffered from mental illness, pleaded guilty to the charges of murder and attempted murder.

In their verdict delivered Thursday, the judges said “the defendant clearly had comprehension and functional disorders because of his condition” at the time of the attack.

“The court therefore finds that the defendant cannot be held criminally responsible for any of the charges,” the verdict said

Brathen had been living for years in Kongsberg, home to about 25,000 people some 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of the capital Oslo, and authorities have said he had a medical history.

The Norwegian security services PST, which are responsible for counter-terrorism, also said the man had been on their radar.

He was arrested 35 minutes after the first reports of an attack and was swiftly moved to a medical institution.

Three experts who observed him concluded that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Both the prosecution and the defence argued that he could not be held criminally responsible and advocated a psychiatric commitment rather than a prison sentence.

According to the prosecution, Brathen was armed with a bow, 60 arrows and four knives on the day of the attacks.His victims were four women and one man aged from 52 to 78.

How the punishment for drugs possession in Norway is changing

Norway's Attorney General recently issued new guidelines for how the authorities should handle drug possession charges. 

Published: 23 May 2022 11:10 CEST
Last week, the Attorney General announced updated guidelines for how the police should work with drug possession charges

The Attorney General has said that drug addicts should not be prosecuted for having drugs for personal use. The Supreme Court has said that this advice applies to those found with up to five grams of heroin, amphetamine or cocaine. 

Lawmakers also say that those caught with “modest exceedance” of this limit should receive a reduced sentence or punishment. The Attorney General has advised that fair exceedance would be a quantity of narcotics of up to ten grams. 

Three recent rulings in the Supreme Court, which saw three drug addicts handed reduced sentences or no punishment at all for being in possession of drugs, prompted the new guidelines. 

“The decisions from the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s guidelines entail a change in the police’s work with drugs. The prosecuting authority will no longer punish drug addicts’ acquisition, possession and storage of small doses of drugs, and the police will carefully consider whether a criminal case should be opened in these cases,” Beate Brinch Sand, head of the prosecution service in Oslo Police District said to public broadcaster NRK.

One unclear thing is how the new guidelines will affect recreational drug users who are not addicted or dependent on narcotics. 

However, Marius Dietrichson from the Norwegian Bar Association said it was probable that they were also less likely to be charged under the new advice issued by the Attorney General. 

“The consideration of equality before the law indicates that they too (recreational users) should benefit from this changed practice. Namely by avoiding punishment for being caught with “normal amounts” for one’s own use,” Dietrichson explained to NRK. 

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court handed a lower sentence to a recreational drug user for possession of an illegal substance. 

Last year, the Conservative Solberg government presented a proposed drug reform package which was voted down in parliament. 

The current Labour government told the NRK that it was working on its own drug reform package. 

