‘Arrive early’: Passengers at European airports warned of travel disruption

Europe's airports chief told passengers to leave time for delays this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.

Published: 24 June 2022 11:05 CEST
Ryanair cabin crew in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal will strike this weekend, while easyJet's operations in Spain face a nine-day strike next month. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

“The clear conjunction of a much quicker recovery with a very tight labour market is creating a lot of problems,” Olivier Jankovec, head of the Europe branch of the Airports Council International (ACI), told AFP.

He said there were issues from airports to airlines, ground handlers, police and border controls, but insisted: “The system still works”.

“It’s important for passengers that they communicate with the airlines in terms of when they should get to the airport, and prepare to come earlier than usual to make sure to have the time to go through, especially if they have to check luggage,” he said.

Strikes by low-cost pilots and cabin crew across Europe – including this weekend – are adding to the disruption.

Speaking at the ACI Europe annual congress in Rome, Jankovec said airports had taken measures to improve the situation, which would come into effect from mid-July.

“Additional staff will be coming in July, the reconfiguration of some of the facilities and infrastructure to facilitate the flows will also come into effect in July,” he said.

“I think it will be tight, there will be some disruptions, there will be longer waiting times.

“But I think that in the vast majority of airports, the traffic will go, people will not miss their planes, and hopefully everybody will be able to reach their destination as planned.”

He also defended increases in airport charges, after criticism from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents airlines.

Airports face “the same difficulties and inflationary pressures” as airlines, which he noted were putting their fares up, he said.

“Staff and energy is 45 percent of our operating costs, and of course inflation is also driving up the cost of materials,” he said.

Busiest weekend of the summer expected at Norwegian airports 

The busiest days of the year for Norwegian airports are expected on Friday and Sunday, with plenty of traffic and passengers also anticipated on the roads, trains and ferries. 

Published: 24 June 2022 11:15 CEST
Just under 100,000 passengers will pass through Oslo Airport on both Friday and Sunday, with lots of passengers expected to pass through Bergen, Trondheim and Stavanger as well, newspaper VG reports. 

Despite a busy weekend expected and an ongoing air technician strike, Avinor, which operates the country’s airports, has said it is well prepared to deal with a large volume of passengers. 

“We are well prepared. We are an organisation with 2,800 staff at 43 airports that are trained to handle large numbers of passengers, so we look forward to doing a good job for all travellers and all airlines,” Joachim W. Andersen, communications manager for Avinor, told newspaper VG

Communications manager Andersen said that travellers should follow the information and advice they receive from airlines. 

“Fortunately, the Norwegian airlines are good at communicating with the passengers, and very often they (customers) are informed well in advance before they travel to the airport that the flight has been cancelled,” Andersen said. 

“You should show up when it is recommended by your airline,” he added. 

Mediation talks between the Norwegian Aircraft Technician Organisation (NFO) and employer organisation NHO Luftfart resumed on Friday morning in the hopes of finding a solution to the current air technician strike. A lockout has been announced by NHO Luftfart which will commence on Sunday if an agreement isn’t reached

Busy travel weekend expected across the country

For those heading on their holidays domestically, plenty of traffic is expected on Norwegian roads and at ferry ports. 

The north especially is expected to see a lot of ferry traffic, particularly around Lofoten, Senja and the North Cape. 

In the south, people are encouraged to avoid the roads on Friday afternoon and instead drive on Saturday. 

Trains on the Bergen Line and busses to Gothenburg, Stockholm and Copenhagen also have a lot of bookings over the weekend. 

Åge-Christoffer Lundeby, communications manager at VY, has asked travellers to pack smart. 

“People should pack in two bags and not bring seventeen carrier bags,” he said. 

