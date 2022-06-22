What to expect when travelling through a Norwegian airport this summer

Air travel is widely expected to return back to pre-pandemic levels this summer. However, not all airports are prepared for passengers’ return, and a summer of queues and delays is expected across Europe.

But what about Norway? Are long lines and plenty of cancellations expected, are there Covid rules in place at airports or aboard flights, and which queue should Brits join when going through passport control?

Can a summer of queues and delays be expected?

Norwegian airports are not currently expecting extensive delays and queueing during the busy summer period, an issue which has hit other European airports hard.

“(Norwegian airport operator) Avinor has spent a long time preparing for this summer, and we have increased staffing where it was needed,” Oslo Airport’s head of communication Harald Kvam told newspaper VG earlier in June.

Despite Norway getting through the current wave of chaos relatively unaffected, problems across Europe can still have knock-ons for the country’s airports, no matter how well-prepared operators are.

“Many of the planes that depart from Oslo Airport come from Europe, so if a plane arrives late at OSL, there is a high probability that the plane will depart with some delay,” Øystein Løwer, press officer of Avinor, told VG.

Strikes could lead to cancellations and disruption though

An ongoing air technician strike has already led to more than 60 cancelled flights. The Norwegian Air Traffic Technician Organisation (NFO) currently has 106 workers out on strike. The organisation could take out 39 more staff on Friday if an agreement isn’t reached.

Issues with flight cancellations could worsen at the beginning of next week as employer organisation the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) has announced a lockout which will start on Sunday if a solution to the current aircraft maintenance staff strike isn’t reached.

A lockout will mean all air technicians, even those not on strike, will be prevented from going to work to try and force an agreement.

Travellers whose flights are cancelled or affected by disruption should contact the airline they are supposed to be flying with.

Around 1,000 pilots with Scandinavian airline SAS could go on strike later this month after trade unions issued notice of a strike to begin at the end of June.

Are there any Covid rules in place in Norwegian airports?

Currently, travellers are not required to observe social distancing or wear facemasks in Norwegian airports. Furthermore, all Covid restrictions across the country and there are no coronavirus rules barring people from coming to Norway, unlike last summer.

Some airlines will ask passengers to wear masks aboard flights, so you will need to check their rules and regulations before flying.

How has Brexit changed travel through Norwegian airports?

Due to Brexit, Brits are no longer EU citizens, meaning there are new rules in place for crossing the border between the UK and Norway, which means some people will need to have their passports stamped while others won’t.

British tourists and visitors in Norway will typically need to have their passports stamped by border police on entry and exit to help the authorities keep track of the length of their stay.

This is because Brits who do not have residency are limited to stays of up to 90 days every 180 within the Schengen zone, of which Norway is a member, and stamps help keep track of this.

Residents of Norway will not need to have their passport stamped, if your travel document is marked then don’t worry as your residence card supersedes any stamp.

UK nationals travelling through Norwegian airports will also have to join the non-EU passport queue in most cases. However, Brits with a Norwegian residence card are able to join the EU passport queue if they wish.