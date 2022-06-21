Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The Prime Minister in crisis talks, flights in Norway cancelled due to strikes, a walkout of airport ground staff avoided and other news on Tuesday. 

Published: 21 June 2022 09:30 CEST
Kristiansund municipality
Read about the PM heading to Kristiansund yesterday to talk about the municipalities future, flights being cancelled due to strikes and more. Pictured is Kristiansund. Photo by Gary McGillivray-Birnie on Unsplash

11 flights cancelled on Tuesday due to aircraft technician strike 

On Tuesday morning, a total of 11 flights were cancelled as a result of an aircraft technician strike, which commenced last weekend, public broadcaster NRK reports

Norwegian Air Shuttle said that it had cancelled five departing flights and their return trips due to staff shortages due to the strike. 

Widerøe said its flight WF972 had also been cancelled. However, SAS said it has not had to cancel any departures on Tuesday due to the strike. 

PM in crisis meeting over Kristiansund dissolution 

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre met with colleagues from the Labour Party in Kristiansund yesterday to discuss the breakup of the municipality. 

The government decided to break up the municipality, overriding local authorities’ decision to keep it as is. 

After meeting with local members of the Labour Party, the PM came to the compromise of having the state administrator look into the dissolution. 

“The state administrator will make a study of what it means to dissolve the large municipality of Kristiansand. The government has not taken a position on the dissolution of this municipality,” Støre told newswire NTB after the meeting. 

Ground staff strike averted

Following mediation talks on Monday night, ground staff at Norwegian airports will not go on strike as NHO Luftfart, and Fellesforbundet came to an agreement. 

“We are pleased to have arrived in port after a demanding mediation, with good assistance from the mediator. Now we have come to a solution that gives our members a pay rise that we hope they can give their support to,” negotiator Dag-Einar Sivertsen said on Fellesforbundet’s website.

All staff will receive a wage rise of four kroner per hour, in addition to sharp increases in the minimum wage rates. 

Fuel prices continue to rise 

Over the past year, the price of diesel has increased 49 percent, while petrol has gone up 43 percent, according to figures from Statistics Norway. 

Over the past month, the price has risen 8.1 percent for petrol and 6.1 percent for diesel. Last month the average diesel price was 22.39 kroner per litre and 22.96 kroner for a litre of petrol. 

“It is a frightening increase, and many households are struggling with these record prices. Throughout the winter and spring, we have called for measures, but have been met with silence,” Thor Eigil Braadland from the Norwegian Automobile Association said. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Staff strikes at Norwegian airports, a summer Covid wave, foreigners on Svalbard lose some of their rights, and other news on Monday. 

Published: 20 June 2022 08:45 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Aircraft technicians to strike with ground staff potentially following suit 

75 aircraft technicians will strike from Monday, joining those who already decided to take industrial action over wage rises on Saturday to around a quarter of the available workforce in Norway. 

At present, it is unclear how the strike will affect air traffic. More airport staff could be taken out on strike as ground staff voted down the collective bargaining agreement offered to them. 

On Monday, the union representing ground staff and the employer organisation will meet with the ombudsman. 

Recently, Avinor, which operates Norwegian airports, has said that it isn’t concerned by the prospect of strikes this summer. 

READ ALSO: Norwegian airports not concerned over summer queuing

NIPH expects a small summer Covid wave

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) expects a small wave of infections this summer was driven by Omicron sub-variant BA.5. 

“We are expecting another small wave,” Preben Aavitsland from the NIPH told Newswire NTB.

“But we do not think it will be as big as in February-April. This means that there are a few hundred thousand Norwegians who will be infected, some for the second time,” Aaavitsland added. 

Despite predictions of a summer wave, new measures probably won’t be introduced. 

“It is very unlikely that we will recommend other measures than a fourth vaccine dose to some groups. It is likely that those over 65 and risk groups will be recommended a fourth dose at some point,” Aavitsland said. 

Foreigners on Svalbard lose voting rights

Foreign residents without a connection to mainland Norway will lose the right to vote and the opportunity to sit on the local council in Svalbard, local newspaper Svalbardposten writes

Residents must have had a minimum of three years of residence in a Norwegian municipality on the mainland to vote on the Arctic archipelago. 

The change is effective immediately ahead of next year’s local election. Currently, there is only one foreigner who is a member of the local government on Svalbard, a Swede. The Swedish national said the new rules were disappointing. 

“It will be a very, very small group that will be able to represent everyone,” Olivia Ericson told public broadcaster NRK. 

The voting rule change will affect 700 of Svalbard’s 2,500 population. 

Train passengers feel they aren’t given enough information on delays

Generally, Norwegian rail passengers are satisfied with the service abord trains but wish the information provided in the event of cancellations and delays was better, according to the Norwegian Railway Directorate’s latest customer survey. 

SHOW COMMENTS