TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
The Prime Minister in crisis talks, flights in Norway cancelled due to strikes, a walkout of airport ground staff avoided and other news on Tuesday.
Published: 21 June 2022 09:30 CEST
Read about the PM heading to Kristiansund yesterday to talk about the municipalities future, flights being cancelled due to strikes and more. Pictured is Kristiansund. Photo by Gary McGillivray-Birnie on Unsplash
