Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

READER QUESTIONS

Reader Question: Are foreigners in Norway allowed to vote? 

Voting is a crucial part of the democratic process. But can foreigners in Norway have their say at the ballot box, and which elections are they allowed to vote in? 

Published: 21 June 2022 12:58 CEST
Pictured is Norway's parliament.
Here's who can vote in Norway. File Photo: The Norwegian Parliament is pictured in Downton Oslo. Photo by Kyree Lien / AFP)

Question: Are foreign residents allowed to vote in Norwegian elections? 

Taking part in elections is one of the main ways that the electorate can have their political voices heard. 

On the other hand, being unable to cast your vote in a country where you pay taxes and make national insurance contributions can leave foreign residents feeling marginalised and disenfranchised. 

So, can foreign residents in Norway have their say and vote in local and general elections? 

Do you have a burning question about Norway you want answered, or maybe there’s something you are just curious about? You can get in touch here, and The Local will do its best to answer your question for you! 

Who can vote in Norway? 

There are four types of election in Norway, parliamentary (stortingsvalg), municipal (kommunestyrevalg), county council elections (fylkestingsvalg), and to choose representatives for the Sami Parliament (Sametinget). 

In parliamentary elections, only Norwegian citizens who turn 18 by the end of the year can vote. 

Norwegian citizens who have been abroad for more than ten years also need to apply to be able to vote. 

Dual citizens are allowed to vote in parliamentary elections. 

Only those who are part of the Sami population and on the Sami electoral register are allowed to vote in those elections. However, Sami from other Nordic countries can cast their ballot if they are registered as living in Norway on June 30th of the election year. 

However, foreigners can vote in local elections. To vote in a municipal or county council election, you will need to either be a Nordic citizen registered as living in Norway or a foreign citizen who has been living in Norway for at least three consecutive years before the date of the election. 

Voters will receive an election card in the post. It is sent to the address listed in the National Population Register. 

Until recently, foreign residents without ties to the Norwegian mainland could vote in local elections, sit on the council, and serve as elected representatives under the Svalbard Treaty. 

However, the current government will apply the same rules for the mainland to Svalbard ahead of the next set of local elections in 2023. 

READ MORE: Norwegian islands lose quarter of voters as foreigners frozen out of local elections

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader Question: Can I camp anywhere I want in Norway? 

Summer is just around the corner, and there aren’t many better ways to spend the warmer evenings than by pitching up a tent surrounded by Norway’s stunning natural scenery. But, can you really camp anywhere you want? 

Published: 9 June 2022 11:32 CEST
Reader Question: Can I camp anywhere I want in Norway? 

Question: Is it true that I can camp anywhere I want in Norway? 

Nothing can be more relaxing than camping (providing the weather cooperates and the tent isn’t a pain to put up), but are Norway’s rules for sleeping beneath the stars as easygoing as the pastime? 

Luckily, for the reader who got in touch, the answer is yes. In Norway, you can camp pretty much anywhere you want. However, there are some rules and exceptions you will need to know about. 

The country is huge on allemannsrettenthe right to public access. This right is protected by the Outdoor Recreation Act (1957). 

Essentially this gives the public the right to travel or camp anywhere they like, regardless of who owns the land. 

However, there are still some ground rules, written and unwritten, you will need to be aware of. 

READ MORE: What are the rules and culture of camping in Norway?

Do you have a burning question about Norway you want answered, or maybe there’s something you are just curious about? You can get in touch here, and The Local will do its best to answer your question for you! 

So, what are the rules? 

You can camp anywhere that isn’t cultivated land, meaning It is used for farming or planting crops. This includes land owned by other people. 

But before you pitch your tent, it’s worth noting that you can only camp on someone else’s land if your tent, hammock, or sleeping bag is at least 150 metres from the property. 

You can only stay on someone else’s land for a maximum of two days. However, you can camp for longer if you get permission to do so from the owner. 

If you set up a tent in the mountains or an area far from buildings, then the limit doesn’t apply. 

What else do I need to know? 

Due to the risk of forest fires, campfires are prohibited from April 15th and September 15th in wooded areas and forests. 

However, fires are allowed in areas where the risk of fires spreading is unlikely, such as near water or at an approved campsite.

This spring and winter saw a drought in south-eastern Norway, so some municipalities may have a ban on all fires. Be sure to check the local rules of where you are staying. You can check the risk of forest fires spreading where you are going camping by using yr.no

Furthermore, while it isn’t a rule per se, those camping with tents and hammocks are encouraged to pick spots already established as camping sites. 

So, while it may be tempting to look for your own hidden gem, please stay close to an established spot to avoid minimal disruption to nature and wildlife in the area.

Just as important as the right of public access to the locals is being considerate to the surrounding nature and taking all mess with you. When going to the toilet, people are encouraged to either use a public one or dig a hole. 

READ ALSO: Five great places to go on a hammock trip in Oslo this summer

SHOW COMMENTS