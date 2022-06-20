Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Staff strikes at Norwegian airports, a summer Covid wave, foreigners on Svalbard lose some of their rights, and other news on Monday. 

Published: 20 June 2022 08:45 CEST
Pictured is Svalbard.
Non-Norwegian citizens in Svalbard could lose their voting rights if they have not spent enough time on the mainland. Read about that, and other news in today's roundup. Pictured is Svalbard. Photo by Janik Rohland on Unsplash.

Aircraft technicians to strike with ground staff potentially following suit 

75 aircraft technicians will strike from Monday, joining those who already decided to take industrial action over wage rises on Saturday to around a quarter of the available workforce in Norway. 

At present, it is unclear how the strike will affect air traffic. More airport staff could be taken out on strike as ground staff voted down the collective bargaining agreement offered to them. 

On Monday, the union representing ground staff and the employer organisation will meet with the ombudsman. 

Recently, Avinor, which operates Norwegian airports, has said that it isn’t concerned by the prospect of strikes this summer. 

NIPH expects a small summer Covid wave

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) expects a small wave of infections this summer was driven by Omicron sub-variant BA.5. 

“We are expecting another small wave,” Preben Aavitsland from the NIPH told Newswire NTB.

“But we do not think it will be as big as in February-April. This means that there are a few hundred thousand Norwegians who will be infected, some for the second time,” Aaavitsland added. 

Despite predictions of a summer wave, new measures probably won’t be introduced. 

“It is very unlikely that we will recommend other measures than a fourth vaccine dose to some groups. It is likely that those over 65 and risk groups will be recommended a fourth dose at some point,” Aavitsland said. 

Foreigners on Svalbard lose voting rights

Foreign residents without a connection to mainland Norway will lose the right to vote and the opportunity to sit on the local council in Svalbard, local newspaper Svalbardposten writes

Residents must have had a minimum of three years of residence in a Norwegian municipality on the mainland to vote on the Arctic archipelago. 

The change is effective immediately ahead of next year’s local election. Currently, there is only one foreigner who is a member of the local government on Svalbard, a Swede. The Swedish national said the new rules were disappointing. 

“It will be a very, very small group that will be able to represent everyone,” Olivia Ericson told public broadcaster NRK. 

The voting rule change will affect 700 of Svalbard’s 2,500 population. 

Train passengers feel they aren’t given enough information on delays

Generally, Norwegian rail passengers are satisfied with the service abord trains but wish the information provided in the event of cancellations and delays was better, according to the Norwegian Railway Directorate’s latest customer survey. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Avinor expects the busiest day of the year at its airports, electric car benefits facing the axe, which residents pay the most in road tolls, and other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 17 June 2022 09:10 CEST
Avinor expects the busiest day of the year so far

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the year for Norway’s airports, operator Avinor has said. 

Long queues were reported early on Friday due to problems with the X-ray machines at security, which have now been fixed. 

The airport operator also expects Sunday to be busy for its terminals. However, the airline is not concerned by the prospect of a summer of long queues and delays. 

“We recommend that people pay close attention to information from their airline. We are already doing everything we can at our airports to give everyone a good start to their holiday. We have also prepared well, so we are not worried about the holiday departure from Norwegian airports as it looks now,” Harald Nygaard Kvam told newspaper VG

Six-year-old boy dead after a canoe accident

A six-year-old boy who was found in the water after a canoe overturned in Tysnes, west Norway, has died of his injuries, police have confirmed. 

Emergency services were notified of a canoe capsizing at around 5pm Thursday, and a rescue operation was launched shortly afterwards. 

The boy was retrieved from the water by two divers from the fire and rescue service, and he was flown to Haukeland Hospital, regional paper Bergens Tidende reports. 

The family of the boy have been notified of his death. 

Oslo motorists pay the most in tolls in Eastern Norway

Motorists in Oslo pay more in tolls than other motorists in east Norway, according got figures obtained by political magazine Minerva.

Within Oslo, Alna and Bjerke are the districts where motorists pay the most. The average monthly payments in these districts are 635 and 634 kroner per month, respectively. The cheapest districts in Oslo are Ullern and Vestre Aker, where motorists pay 505 and 522 kroner. 

Those in Alna pay an average of 2,800 kroner more per year than somebody in Bærum. 

Road tolls in and around Oslo help pay for infrastructure projects like the Fornebu Line. 

Norwegian Public Roads Administration says benefits for electric cars should be dropped

Due to the sheer volume and popularity of electric cars In Norway, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration says that benefits for electric vehicles should be axed to try and get people back onto public transport, newswire NTB reports. 

In a letter it wrote to the Ministry of Transport, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said that public transport was losing out to EVs due to the various perks of owning an electric car. 

It has suggested the government increase tolls for electric cars to around 70 percent of the full price and introduce equal fees from 2025. 

