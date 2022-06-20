Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 STATS

Norway does not expect return of Covid-19 restrictions this summer despite wave

Health authorities in Norway say that Covid-19 cases will increase in the country this summer as a new subvariant of the virus emerges, but the return of restrictions in not expected.

Published: 20 June 2022 12:40 CEST
Norway does not expect return of Covid-19 restrictions this summer despite wave
An illustration photo of a positive Covid-19 rapid antigen test. Photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A new subvariant, BA. 5, which has emerged from earlier versions of the Omicron variant, is expected to become dominant in Norway within the coming weeks.

“We expect a small wave,” Preben Aavitsland, Chief Physician at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), told news wite NTB.

“But we do not expect it to be as big as in February-April. That means that a few hundred thousand Norwegians will be infected, some for the second time,” he said.

The earlier, dominant forms of Omicron, BA. 1 and BA. 2, are thought to have infected between 2-3 million people in Norway, according to NIPH.

The spread of the new subvariant can be attributed in part to waning immunity in the community, according to Aavitsland.

The new variant has not so far shown evidence of causing more serious illness than previous forms of Omicron.

“It may appear that BA. 5 gives mild symptoms in a few more people than BA. 2 did, but so far we have no basis to think that hospital admissions will be higher,” Aavitsland told NTB.

New restrictions are not likely, the senior medical official said.

“It is very unlikely that we will recommend any measures other than a fourth (vaccine) dose for some groups. It is likely that those over 65 years old and risk groups will be recommended a fourth dose at some point,” he said.

The assistant director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Nakstad, told NTB that BA. 5 is likely to become dominant across Europe this summer but also said that Norwegian restrictions were unlikely.

Currently, Norwegians are asked to stay at home if they have tested positive or suspect thay have Covid-19. That advice will remain in place while home testing could become more widespread, according to Nakstad.

“We have a poor insight into the extent of infections in Norway and Europe now but we can see from inpatient numbers that infections have increased a little in June,” he told NTB.

The number of people with Covid-19 at Norwegian hospitals has increased for three consecutive weeks and stood at 130 last week. That is a 67 percent increase over two weeks, but far lower than the 545 inpatients with Covid registered in late March.

“In the bigger picture, the virus will have greater and greater problems infecting many people because community immunity will increase through vaccination and previous infection. This also applies with the BA. 5 variant,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

VERDICT: How well did Norway handle the Covid-19 pandemic?

Norway’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was given an overall positive scorecard in an official commission report published on Tuesday.

Published: 26 April 2022 16:33 CEST
VERDICT: How well did Norway handle the Covid-19 pandemic?

The Corona Commission, appointed to scrutinise the response of authorities and health services, on Tuesday published its final report on the country’s management of the pandemic.

The commission concluded that Norway’s response to the pandemic was generally good. The report notes that the Scandinavian country has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in Europe and limited the impact of the virus on economic activity.

Several individuals made far greater contributions than could have been expected, it also said.

“In the health service, state administration, municipalities and at several companies, an impressive flexibility and ability to adapt was demonstrated,” the report states.

Some criticism is included in the report. Authorities were not adequately prepared to deal with a pandemic of the magnitude Covid-19 proved to be.

The pandemic caused severe strain on a number of ICU wards at times and doctors’ services in local municipalities were poorly equipped, the report said.

“ICU preparedness at hospitals was not good enough,” the report states.

The commission meanwhile pointed out the vaccination programme as a successful element of the response but said the government should have been quicker to take the step of distributing more vaccines to areas with higher Covid-19 prevalence.

A broad range of areas are covered by the report, including its consequences for children and young people, which were found to be excessive.

Authorities failed to do enough to protect children from some of the effects of restrictions, despite this being a government objective.

“To put it a little simply, we can say that children and young people are worse affected by restrictions than by infections and that there is a difference between what you miss out on over a year when you are 16 compared to when you are 46,” the report states.

SHOW COMMENTS