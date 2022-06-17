Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Avinor expects the busiest day of the year so far

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the year for Norway’s airports, operator Avinor has said.

Long queues were reported early on Friday due to problems with the X-ray machines at security, which have now been fixed.

The airport operator also expects Sunday to be busy for its terminals. However, the airline is not concerned by the prospect of a summer of long queues and delays.

“We recommend that people pay close attention to information from their airline. We are already doing everything we can at our airports to give everyone a good start to their holiday. We have also prepared well, so we are not worried about the holiday departure from Norwegian airports as it looks now,” Harald Nygaard Kvam told newspaper VG.

Six-year-old boy dead after a canoe accident

A six-year-old boy who was found in the water after a canoe overturned in Tysnes, west Norway, has died of his injuries, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were notified of a canoe capsizing at around 5pm Thursday, and a rescue operation was launched shortly afterwards.

The boy was retrieved from the water by two divers from the fire and rescue service, and he was flown to Haukeland Hospital, regional paper Bergens Tidende reports.

The family of the boy have been notified of his death.

Oslo motorists pay the most in tolls in Eastern Norway

Motorists in Oslo pay more in tolls than other motorists in east Norway, according got figures obtained by political magazine Minerva.

Within Oslo, Alna and Bjerke are the districts where motorists pay the most. The average monthly payments in these districts are 635 and 634 kroner per month, respectively. The cheapest districts in Oslo are Ullern and Vestre Aker, where motorists pay 505 and 522 kroner.

Those in Alna pay an average of 2,800 kroner more per year than somebody in Bærum.

Road tolls in and around Oslo help pay for infrastructure projects like the Fornebu Line.

Norwegian Public Roads Administration says benefits for electric cars should be dropped

Due to the sheer volume and popularity of electric cars In Norway, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration says that benefits for electric vehicles should be axed to try and get people back onto public transport, newswire NTB reports.

In a letter it wrote to the Ministry of Transport, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said that public transport was losing out to EVs due to the various perks of owning an electric car.

It has suggested the government increase tolls for electric cars to around 70 percent of the full price and introduce equal fees from 2025.