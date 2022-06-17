For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Avinor expects the busiest day of the year at its airports, electric car benefits facing the axe, which residents pay the most in road tolls, and other news from Norway on Friday.
Published: 17 June 2022 09:10 CEST
Read about a busy day for airports, which residents pay the most tolls and why electric car benefits could be scrapped. Pictured is somebody waiting at Oslo Central Station. Photo by Erik Odiin on Unsplash.
