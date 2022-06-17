Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Avinor expects the busiest day of the year at its airports, electric car benefits facing the axe, which residents pay the most in road tolls, and other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 17 June 2022 09:10 CEST
Somebody waiting at Oslo Central train terminal
Read about a busy day for airports, which residents pay the most tolls and why electric car benefits could be scrapped. Pictured is somebody waiting at Oslo Central Station. Photo by Erik Odiin on Unsplash.

Avinor expects the busiest day of the year so far

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the year for Norway’s airports, operator Avinor has said. 

Long queues were reported early on Friday due to problems with the X-ray machines at security, which have now been fixed. 

The airport operator also expects Sunday to be busy for its terminals. However, the airline is not concerned by the prospect of a summer of long queues and delays. 

“We recommend that people pay close attention to information from their airline. We are already doing everything we can at our airports to give everyone a good start to their holiday. We have also prepared well, so we are not worried about the holiday departure from Norwegian airports as it looks now,” Harald Nygaard Kvam told newspaper VG

Six-year-old boy dead after a canoe accident

A six-year-old boy who was found in the water after a canoe overturned in Tysnes, west Norway, has died of his injuries, police have confirmed. 

Emergency services were notified of a canoe capsizing at around 5pm Thursday, and a rescue operation was launched shortly afterwards. 

The boy was retrieved from the water by two divers from the fire and rescue service, and he was flown to Haukeland Hospital, regional paper Bergens Tidende reports. 

The family of the boy have been notified of his death. 

Oslo motorists pay the most in tolls in Eastern Norway

Motorists in Oslo pay more in tolls than other motorists in east Norway, according got figures obtained by political magazine Minerva.

Within Oslo, Alna and Bjerke are the districts where motorists pay the most. The average monthly payments in these districts are 635 and 634 kroner per month, respectively. The cheapest districts in Oslo are Ullern and Vestre Aker, where motorists pay 505 and 522 kroner. 

Those in Alna pay an average of 2,800 kroner more per year than somebody in Bærum. 

Road tolls in and around Oslo help pay for infrastructure projects like the Fornebu Line. 

Norwegian Public Roads Administration says benefits for electric cars should be dropped

Due to the sheer volume and popularity of electric cars In Norway, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration says that benefits for electric vehicles should be axed to try and get people back onto public transport, newswire NTB reports. 

In a letter it wrote to the Ministry of Transport, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said that public transport was losing out to EVs due to the various perks of owning an electric car. 

It has suggested the government increase tolls for electric cars to around 70 percent of the full price and introduce equal fees from 2025. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Proposed pension rules that could see people work longer, Norway’s most popular cultural institution named, and could new motorways be smaller and have lower speed limits? This and more in today’s roundup.

Published: 16 June 2022 09:19 CEST
Pension proposals could see people working longer

Later today, the Pension Committee will evaluate the pension reform introduced in 2011 by a red-green coalition. 

The reform was to ensure the state could pay for pensions through the National Insurance Scheme in the future with the number of pensioners increasing and people living longer. 

Currently, the retirement age is 67 years, with the possibility of drawing a pension from 62. However, the committee has proposed raising the pension limit. 

“Increasing the age limits is more financially sustainable. More people will stay longer at work,” Kristin Skogen Lund, committee leader, told public broadcaster NRK

Lund said that the retirement age for those born in the 90s could rise to 70, and the age when one could choose to draw a pension would be 65 and a half. 

Public Roads Administration wants to slim down motorway projects and lower speed limits

Norway’s public roads authority has said that it wants to slim down future motorway projects and lower speed limits. 

It plans for four-lane motorways with 110 kilometres per hour to become less common in Norway. Instead, new motorways would be built with two or three lanes with a 90-kilometres per hour speed limit. 

If new four-lane motorways are built, it would recommend a 90 or 100-kph limit. 

Its recommendations for slower motorways have been sent to the Ministry of Transport. Currently, the government is looking at its road projects, with several facing the axe. 

Sales of new homes decline

New home sales in Norway continue to decline, with sales last month 20 percent lower than a year before, figures from the Home Builders Association show. 

The Home Builders Association fears this may lead to a drop in the number of houses being built. 

“We are concerned about the consequences this will have for the housing supply, companies and employees in the future,” CEO Lars Jacob Hiim said. 

So far this year, 9,843 new builds have been sold.

Oslo Deichman named most visited cultural institution

In just two years, Deichman Bjørvika in Oslo has become the country’s most visited cultural institution. 

Around 3.3 million people have visited the library since it opened in June 2020. 

“The high numbers make me proud and humble at the same time. The feedback from those who borrow books is also good. Many say they like the atmosphere and that it is a bit like being at home’ Merete Lie, a department director at the library, told newswire NTB. 

Oslo’s previous main library had attracted around 350,000 visitors per year. 

