For members
OSLO
What you might not have known about Oslo’s Diechman Bjørvika library
Located in the heart of Oslo, the Deichman Bjørvika has recently been crowned Norway’s most visited cultural institution. However, there are a few things you might not have known about the mega-library.
Published: 16 June 2022 13:38 CEST
These are some of the things you might not have known about the Deichman Bjørvika. Pictured is the interior of the library. Photo by Ingrid Martinussen on Unsplash.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments