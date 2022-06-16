For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Proposed pension rules that could see people work longer, Norway’s most popular cultural institution named, and could new motorways be smaller and have lower speed limits? This and more in today’s roundup.
Published: 16 June 2022
Read about a proposed new retirement age, slower motorways and more in today's roundup. Pictured is the Deichman library. Photo by Ranurte on Unsplash
