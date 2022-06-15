TRAVEL: Norway’s Hurtigruten to launch two new routes 

To mark the 130th anniversary of its first voyage, Hurtigruten will launch two new routes next year, the North Cape Express and Svalbard Express.
Both routes will stop at some of the ports featured on the classic Norwegian Coastal Express route, in addition to new ones.
Hurtigruten will offer the two new routes at different times of the year. The Svalbard route will run in the summer, while the Oslo to North Cape offering will run during winter.
The firm is most known for its Bergen to Kirkenes to Bergen route. The new voyage from Oslo to the North Cape will be the first time the company has run regular departures from the capital.
Meanwhile, the Svalbard Express will return for the first time in over 40 years. Hurtigruten previously operated the route between 1968 and 1982.
MS Trollfjord will be the ship used on both routes. The boat will undergo an upgrade to its cabins and common areas ahead of the new routes launching. The vessel will also be equipped to carry both passengers and cargo.
Svalbard bound trips will stop or sail past notable locations such as Træna, Lofoten, Senja and Bjørnøya on the way to Ny-Ålesund.
North Cape-bound journeys will make notable stops at Farsund, Kristiansand, Åndalsnes, Alta and Lødingen. Passengers on the summer route will be able to experience the midnight sun as they head further north.
Between May and September, the Svalbard route will be in operation, while between October and May, cruises will travel between Oslo and the North Cape.
