Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New scooter rules take effect

From today those under 12 will no longer be allowed to use the devices, while children under the age of 15 will be required to use a helmet when using e-scooters.

Those old enough to hold a driver’s licence also risk losing their førerkort if caught drunk driving an e-scooter.

This is because the blood alcohol limit of 0.2 or above also takes effect today.

Another new rule will see the requirement for liability insurance for electric scooters introduced later this year. Firms that rent the scooters will need the insurance policies from September, while owners of their own devices will need coverage from next year.

Users will still be able to use the devices on the pavement.

The government says high petrol prices preferable to higher interest rates

One of the less well-received aspects of yesterday’s revised budget was the news that the government would not be cutting fuel prices.

However, the government has defended this and said higher fuel prices were better for households’ wallets than rising interest rates.

“Abolishing road tolls and the C02 tax can give a family annual savings of 6,000- 7,000 kroner. In comparison, an interest rate increase of 0.5 percent will lead to 13,000 more in increased interest costs for households with 3.4 million in loans,” Eigil Knutsen, Fiscal policy spokesperson for the Labour Party, told public broadcaster NRK.

NAV anticipates a rise in unemployment

The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) predicts that unemployment will increase by the end of the year.

Higher interest rates and rising inflation are the reasons why NAV thinks unemployment will increase. However, it predicts that rises in unemployment will not be large.

Norway currently has its lowest level of unemployment since 2008 and faces labour shortfalls in several sectors.

Stavanger Airport Sola is having issues with refuelling

Stavanger airport has issues refuelling planes ahead of their scheduled flights as the fuel that has been delivered isn’t of sufficient quality.

“We constantly test the fuel we deliver, and here is one of the measurement parameters didn’t meet the requirements,” Lillian Aasheim from energy firm st1 told local paper Solabladet.

However, the problems with refuelling do not appear to have affected this morning’s departures. However, one 7am flight to Oslo was rescheduled for three hours later.

Currently, only ambulance aircraft and rescue helicopters are being refuelled, though.