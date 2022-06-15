Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New rules for electric scooters, problems at Stavanger Sola Airport, NAV expects unemployment to increase and more news from Norway. 

Published: 15 June 2022 09:08 CEST
Pictured is Trondheim.
The government has said that higher petrol prices are preferable to higher interest rates. Read about that and other news on Wednesday in our short roundup. Pictured is Trondheim. Photo by Prometheus Design on Unsplash.

New scooter rules take effect

From today those under 12 will no longer be allowed to use the devices, while children under the age of 15 will be required to use a helmet when using e-scooters. 

Those old enough to hold a driver’s licence also risk losing their førerkort if caught drunk driving an e-scooter. 

This is because the blood alcohol limit of 0.2 or above also takes effect today. 

Another new rule will see the requirement for liability insurance for electric scooters introduced later this year. Firms that rent the scooters will need the insurance policies from September, while owners of their own devices will need coverage from next year. 

Users will still be able to use the devices on the pavement. 

READ MORE: What are the new Norwegian traffic rules for e-scooters

The government says high petrol prices preferable to higher interest rates

One of the less well-received aspects of yesterday’s revised budget was the news that the government would not be cutting fuel prices. 

However, the government has defended this and said higher fuel prices were better for households’ wallets than rising interest rates. 

“Abolishing road tolls and the C02 tax can give a family annual savings of 6,000- 7,000 kroner. In comparison, an interest rate increase of 0.5 percent will lead to 13,000 more in increased interest costs for households with 3.4 million in loans,” Eigil Knutsen, Fiscal policy spokesperson for the Labour Party, told public broadcaster NRK

NAV anticipates a rise in unemployment

The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) predicts that unemployment will increase by the end of the year. 

Higher interest rates and rising inflation are the reasons why NAV thinks unemployment will increase. However, it predicts that rises in unemployment will not be large. 

Norway currently has its lowest level of unemployment since 2008 and faces labour shortfalls in several sectors. 

Stavanger Airport Sola is having issues with refuelling

Stavanger airport has issues refuelling planes ahead of their scheduled flights as the fuel that has been delivered isn’t of sufficient quality. 

“We constantly test the fuel we deliver, and here is one of the measurement parameters didn’t meet the requirements,” Lillian Aasheim from energy firm st1 told local paper Solabladet. 

However, the problems with refuelling do not appear to have affected this morning’s departures. However, one 7am flight to Oslo was rescheduled for three hours later.

Currently, only ambulance aircraft and rescue helicopters are being refuelled, though. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

A train strike in east Norway, an agreement on the national budget which could see a U-turn on VAT for electric cars, a cash lifeline for the Fornebu line and other news on Tuesday.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:02 CEST
Train strike in east Norway to bring trains to a halt

Between 11am and 1pm, all trains in east Norway will be stopped as the Norwegian Railway Association and Norwegian Locomotive Manufacturers’ Association go on strike. 

The strike will affect the Gjøvik line, Bergen line, Hønefoss line and airport train. In addition, services run by SJ, VY and Go Ahead that stop on sections of the Kongsberg to Oslo, Lillehammer to Oslo and Hønefoss to Oslo lines will also be halted.

“As a result of the strike, there will, unfortunately, be delays and cancelled departures also for a period after the strike has ended,” Bane Nor has advised. 

Trains will stop at the nearest station before 11am. No bus replacement service has been arranged.

READ MORE: Strike to bring trains in east Norway to a halt on Tuesday

Agreement on national budget reached

The government parties, Labour and the Centre Party, have reached an agreement with the Socialist Left Party have reached an agreement on the revised national budget. The parties will hold a joint press conference at 9am.

Public broadcaster NRK reports that the government will perform a U-turn on introducing VAT for electric cars. 

Talks over a new national budget had been ongoing since May 23rd. As the current government is a minority coalition, it has relied on the budgetary and parliamentary of the Socialist Left Party. 

Fornebu line handed cash lifeline

Oslo City Council has agreed to continue with the Fornebu T-bane line after securing an extra 2.1 billion kroner of funding. 

The project had been facing the axe over rising costs. The original price tag for the metro line between Majorstuen and Forenbu was set to be 16.2 billion kroner, but in April this year, the estimated cost of the T-bane route had risen to 23.3 billion kroner. 

Viken County Council will have the final say over whether the line can be completed as it shares the costs with Oslo City Council and landowners. 

Landowners offered up the extra money to ensure the project gets finished. 

PM: We have to expect an increased cost of living 

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has warned that a cost-of-living increase should be expected due to worldwide events.

“I am worried that there may be groups that are hit particularly hard, those with weak finances, families with children, single people, pensioners and people with high loans,” he told newspaper VG.

“Norway has the prerequisites to manage this better than most because our economy is strong and healthy. And we will be happy that we can get up to 100,000 more people into work during this year,” he added. 

