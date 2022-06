What does it mean?

The most direct translation of å snakke rett fra leveren means ‘to speak directly from the liver’.

It’s an expression used to describe speaking truthfully without sugar-coating anything. In English, a similar saying would be to “speak from the heart,” although this typically applies to more emotive oration rather than frankness.

So why did Norwegians choose the liver? Well, it’s due to a dodgy understanding of biology. Way back when, people believed that the liver was the root of thoughts and emotion, according to the Norwegian Language Council.

Another similar expression is: Nå skal jeg snakke rett fra leveren! – I’m going to say it as it is!

Why do I need to know this?

Norwegians sometimes find it hard to find the words when something uncomfortable needs to be said to someone.

I have a personal anecdote that might help illustrate this. On the way to the airport once I was defecated on by a bird, without realising. I managed to travel from central Oslo to the airport on public transport, check in, go through security, and get through duty-free before anybody said anything to me.

Out of all those thousands of people, I passed, and the several I would have come into closer contact with at check-in and going through security, only one person plucked the courage to tell me I had something on my jumper.

This means that if a Norwegian says they are speaking from the liver, they either feel like the situation is forcing them to, or they will, in fact, choose their words delicately still to avoid an awkward situation, confrontation, or hurting someone’s feelings.

However, some parts of the country are known for being more straight-talking than others. For example, many Norwegians will often say that their compatriots in the north prefer to tell it how it is and set the record straight, even if it means they come across as a bit blunt.