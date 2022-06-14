Read news from:
WORK PERMITS

Why your Norwegian work permit application might be rejected and how to avoid it

Norway is an attractive proposition for workers from all over the globe. However, some job hunters will need a residence permit for employees to move to the country. The UDI has revealed to The Local the most common reasons applications are rejected. 

Published: 14 June 2022 14:22 CEST
Pictured is Oslo.
There a number of reasons your work permit application may be rejected. Pictured is Oslo. Photo by Einar Storsul on Unsplash.

Whether it’s the high salaries, work-life balance, or generous benefits, people from all over the world are lured to Norway for work. 

Last year, more than 21,000 people moved to Norway for work, according to statistics from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). 

Of these, 7,348 were granted residence permits for work, while the rest were EEA nationals, which meant they didn’t need a work permit. 

To be granted a residence permit for work, you’ll most likely need to have been offered a job first, and the type of permit you apply for will depend on your line of work. You must meet several other requirements to be given a residence permit, such as a minimum salary or a set number of contracted hours. 

Unfortunately, not everyone who applies for a work permit is successful. And as an application fee is involved, it would be handy to know the most common reasons for applications being turned down so you can take steps to avoid them. 

Luckily, the UDI has provided The Local with the most common reasons for applications being denied. 

Skilled workers

The skilled worker permit was the type of residence card that was most commonly granted in 2021. Over half of the permits issued to those wanting to live and work in Norway were for skilled employees. 

According to the UDI, one of the most common reasons why applications for skilled workers are rejected is because they do not have the relevant qualifications. 

Typically, the qualifications required for a skilled worker visa are a degree or vocational training of at least three years at the upper secondary level for example, if you have trained or undergone an apprenticeship as a carpenter. For those with vocational qualifications, there must be a corresponding course in Norway. 

Your application may be rebuffed if you have a vocational qualification that isn’t offered at upper secondary school level in Norway. Additionally, if you are applying for a skilled worker permit, the job must be relevant to your skills.

Workers can also prove they are skilled through work experience and have obtained special qualifications gained through employment. However, the criteria for this are much stricter, and the UDI warns that many of these applications are rejected.

In Norway, there are many professions which are regulated. This means special qualifications and training are required to work in these fields. In some cases, you will need to have your qualifications approved to be eligible to work in them.

For example, electricians must get approval from the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection to work in the country. If you have a degree you can also have it verified too.  

Therefore it is imperative to ensure that you meet the qualification requirements. One way of doing this is to liaise with the employer that has offered you a job. You can also contact the UDI before applying to clear up the requirements and see if you meet them, or work with an immigration lawyer. 

You can read about the other requirements for applying for a skilled worker visa here

Seasonal workers 

There is also a permit available for seasonal workers, which is awarded to those performing a job that can only be done at certain times of the year. 

Applications for these permits are most commonly turned down because the UDI feels that the requirements for the job contract are not met. 

To be granted a seasonal worker permit, the job must be for seasonal work or as a holiday stand-in, and the pay and working conditions must not be poorer than what is considered normal in Norway. 

Furthermore, the offer must be for full-time work. A full-time job in Norway is one which has 37.5 hours in a standard working week. 

You can read more specifically about seasonal worker residence cards here

WORKING IN NORWAY

Which parts of Norway are most dependent on foreign workers?

The number of foreign workers in Norway has risen sharply since 2003, and some counties rely more on labour from abroad than others, an analysis by the national stats agency Statistics Norway released on Thursday revealed.

Published: 9 June 2022 16:45 CEST
Which parts of Norway are most dependent on foreign workers?

Between 2003 and 2020, the proportion of foreign workers in Norway has quadrupled from two percent to eight percent, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed.

When immigrants from the other Nordic countries are included, this figure rises to ten percent. The statistics cover those who commute to Norway from another country to work, have been granted a work permit, or have listed employment as the reason for moving to the country.

The county of Viken, the country’s most populous, was also the part of Norway which was most reliant on foreign workers, according to the analysis of the statistics.

READ ALSO: Which sectors in Norway need workers?

In Viken, 9.9 percent of all workers are immigrant workers. Rogaland was the country with the second-highest proportion of foreign labour.

The county which was the third most dependent on workers from abroad was Møre og Romsdal.

In Oslo, 9.3 percent of all workers were classed as foreign labour. Adger, Inland and Trøndelag were the regions that had the lowest proportion of foreigners participating in the local labour markets. All the counties had a higher proportion of male to female foreign workers.

Construction, business services, and accommodation and catering were the sectors with the highest share of foreign workers compared to locals. Viken, which had the highest proportion of foreign workers, was also the part of the country which the most permits granted for house construction last year.

The most common nationality among foreign commuters and migrant workers was Polish. The second and third most common nationalities were Lithuanians and Swedes.

