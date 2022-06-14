For members
WORK PERMITS
Why your Norwegian work permit application might be rejected and how to avoid it
Norway is an attractive proposition for workers from all over the globe. However, some job hunters will need a residence permit for employees to move to the country. The UDI has revealed to The Local the most common reasons applications are rejected.
Published: 14 June 2022 14:22 CEST
There a number of reasons your work permit application may be rejected. Pictured is Oslo. Photo by Einar Storsul on Unsplash.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments