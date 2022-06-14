Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DRIVING

Trollstigen: Tips for driving Norway’s most famous road this summer

One of the country's most iconic roads, Trollstigen, has reopened for the summer season. But, before you buckle up and take in the spectacular scenery, there are a few things you should know. 

Published: 14 June 2022 16:22 CEST
Trollstigen in Norway.
Here's what you need to know if you are visiting Trollstigen in Norway. Pictured is the iconic mountain road. Photo by Ivars Utināns on Unsplash.

Trollstigen, famous for its 11 hairpin turns draped over a breathtaking mountain pass, reopened for summer traffic on June 10th. 

Up to one million tourists, motorists, cyclists and motorcyclists are expected to take to the road in Møre og Romsdal, Western Norway. 

The road’s original reopening was delayed due to a series of avalanches in the valley this winter. The mountain pass is probably the most iconic of Norway’s 18 tourist route roads. So if you plan a trip this summer, you’ll want to know what to expect from the route. 

Where is Trollstigen? 

The road is located on country road 63 in the Rauma and Fjord municipalities in the Møre og Romsdal county of west Norway. The Geiranger to Trollstigen stretch is 104 kilometres long and has an elevation change of 1,000 metres. 

However, the most famous part of the road is the section which ascends, or descends, from Stigøra. This stretch of road is blanketed with 11 hairpin bends and is notable for being carved into the mountain, supported by stone walls and the impressive bridge which crosses the Stigfossen waterfall. 

What to see? 

Looking out of the windows will be the easiest place to start, but you shouldn’t just pass through the road and valley as there are plenty of places to stop. 

For starters, there is the large viewing platform which hovers 200 metres above the most picturesque stretch of road, with different observation points for both bold and more cautious visitors. 

Near the road’s end is Flydalsjuvet, located on the steep mountains that back onto the inner Geirangerfjord. The fjord is a UNESCO world heritage site, and the rest stop at Flydalsjuvet is excellent for taking photos.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristina Laurynaitytė (@kristina_lauryna)

If you get hungry, you can stop at the Gudbrandsjuvet viewing point. The café there is open from 10am until 5pm every day during the summer season. 

For more inspiration on where to stop and what to see, click here

Expect some congestion too

You may be left disappointed if you dream of having the open road ahead of you and the mountain pass all to yourself. The reason for this is that during the high season, 2,000 vehicles pass the Trollstigveien Plateau. This is the equivalent of a car every 10 seconds. 

Furthermore, the route is becoming a popular cycling destination, and slower vehicles such as mobile homes, which can struggle with the inclines, also use the road. Therefore you can expect slow-moving traffic. 

This may not be the worst thing in the world, as it means you’ll have more time to take in the views. If you prefer quieter roads then it is best taking the route outside of peak hours. 

Weather in the west of Norway can’t always be relied on

Perhaps after seeing a picture of the road, it’ll be easy to imagine yourself pootling down it, or meandering up it with the sun shining, windows opening and clear skies above. 

This may not be the case as the weather in west Norway doesn’t always cooperate, and grey skies and rain are relatively common during the summer. 

Due to the altitude, weather can also affect visibility significantly, so if you plan a trip to see the road especially, you should do so when the forecast is on your side. 

Checking the weather will help give more nervous drivers a heads up to whether they can expect wet or greasy roads, while cyclists and motorbike owners can avoid having their trip ruined by bucketing rain. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader Question: Can I camp anywhere I want in Norway? 

Summer is just around the corner, and there aren’t many better ways to spend the warmer evenings than by pitching up a tent surrounded by Norway’s stunning natural scenery. But, can you really camp anywhere you want? 

Published: 9 June 2022 11:32 CEST
Reader Question: Can I camp anywhere I want in Norway? 

Question: Is it true that I can camp anywhere I want in Norway? 

Nothing can be more relaxing than camping (providing the weather cooperates and the tent isn’t a pain to put up), but are Norway’s rules for sleeping beneath the stars as easygoing as the pastime? 

Luckily, for the reader who got in touch, the answer is yes. In Norway, you can camp pretty much anywhere you want. However, there are some rules and exceptions you will need to know about. 

The country is huge on allemannsrettenthe right to public access. This right is protected by the Outdoor Recreation Act (1957). 

Essentially this gives the public the right to travel or camp anywhere they like, regardless of who owns the land. 

However, there are still some ground rules, written and unwritten, you will need to be aware of. 

READ MORE: What are the rules and culture of camping in Norway?

Do you have a burning question about Norway you want answered, or maybe there’s something you are just curious about? You can get in touch here, and The Local will do its best to answer your question for you! 

So, what are the rules? 

You can camp anywhere that isn’t cultivated land, meaning It is used for farming or planting crops. This includes land owned by other people. 

But before you pitch your tent, it’s worth noting that you can only camp on someone else’s land if your tent, hammock, or sleeping bag is at least 150 metres from the property. 

You can only stay on someone else’s land for a maximum of two days. However, you can camp for longer if you get permission to do so from the owner. 

If you set up a tent in the mountains or an area far from buildings, then the limit doesn’t apply. 

What else do I need to know? 

Due to the risk of forest fires, campfires are prohibited from April 15th and September 15th in wooded areas and forests. 

However, fires are allowed in areas where the risk of fires spreading is unlikely, such as near water or at an approved campsite.

This spring and winter saw a drought in south-eastern Norway, so some municipalities may have a ban on all fires. Be sure to check the local rules of where you are staying. You can check the risk of forest fires spreading where you are going camping by using yr.no

Furthermore, while it isn’t a rule per se, those camping with tents and hammocks are encouraged to pick spots already established as camping sites. 

So, while it may be tempting to look for your own hidden gem, please stay close to an established spot to avoid minimal disruption to nature and wildlife in the area.

Just as important as the right of public access to the locals is being considerate to the surrounding nature and taking all mess with you. When going to the toilet, people are encouraged to either use a public one or dig a hole. 

READ ALSO: Five great places to go on a hammock trip in Oslo this summer

SHOW COMMENTS