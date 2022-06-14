For members
DRIVING
Trollstigen: Tips for driving Norway’s most famous road this summer
One of the country's most iconic roads, Trollstigen, has reopened for the summer season. But, before you buckle up and take in the spectacular scenery, there are a few things you should know.
Published: 14 June 2022 16:22 CEST
Here's what you need to know if you are visiting Trollstigen in Norway. Pictured is the iconic mountain road. Photo by Ivars Utināns on Unsplash.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments