What are the new Norwegian traffic rules for e-scooters?

From Wednesday, June 15th, new e-scooter rules will be implemented nationwide. Among the changes are an age restriction and drink driving limit.

Under the new rules, those under 12 will no longer be allowed to use the devices, while children under the age of 15 will be required to use a helmet when using e-scooters.

Those old enough to hold a driver’s licence also risk losing their førerkort if caught drunk driving an e-scooter.

This is because the blood alcohol limit of 0.2 or above is being introduced for e-scooter users. The limit is the same one which applies to all other vehicle types. This equates to a beer, a small glass of wine, or a standard measure of a spirit.

Another new rule will see the requirement for liability insurance for electric scooters introduced later this year. Firms that rent the scooters will need the insurance policies from September, while owners of their own devices will need coverage from next year.

However, the new rules will still allow users to use e-scooters on the pavement, which blind, disabled and pensioner charities and organisations have been critical of in the past.