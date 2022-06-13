Read news from:
TRANSPORT

What are the new Norwegian traffic rules for e-scooters?

Several new rules for electric scooters, including a blood alcohol limit, will take effect nationwide later this week. Here's what you need to know about the regulations. 

Published: 13 June 2022 14:22 CEST
Somebody using an e-scooter.
On Wednesday June 15th, the rules for e-scooters will change. Pictured is an e-scooter. Photo by Yiting He on Unsplash

From Wednesday, June 15th, new e-scooter rules will be implemented nationwide. Among the changes are an age restriction and drink driving limit. 

Under the new rules, those under 12 will no longer be allowed to use the devices, while children under the age of 15 will be required to use a helmet when using e-scooters. 

Those old enough to hold a driver’s licence also risk losing their førerkort if caught drunk driving an e-scooter. 

This is because the blood alcohol limit of 0.2 or above is being introduced for e-scooter users. The limit is the same one which applies to all other vehicle types. This equates to a beer, a small glass of wine, or a standard measure of a spirit. 

Another new rule will see the requirement for liability insurance for electric scooters introduced later this year. Firms that rent the scooters will need the insurance policies from September, while owners of their own devices will need coverage from next year. 

However, the new rules will still allow users to use e-scooters on the pavement, which blind, disabled and pensioner charities and organisations have been critical of in the past. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ELECTRIC CAR

Norway nears political agreement over driverless buses

Several Norwegian cities could see driverless buses on their roads within the next few years, with a majority in parliament expected to vote on Tuesday in favour of a new law enabling the automated transport to be trialled.

Published: 28 November 2017 13:24 CET
File photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Authorities in Oslo, Stavanger and Kongsberg already have plans in motion to implement the driverless buses in the near future, reports broadcaster NRK.

Oslo has hired operator Ruter to carry out a trial of the buses within the next one to two years.

“This is a technology that can dramatically change the concept of public transport,” Ruter’s administrative director Bernt Reitan Jenssen told NRK.

“We do not know how quickly [the process] will go, but it is hugely important for us to keep up and make an early start to learn more,” Jenssen added.

One key aspect of introducing the new transport form is whether it will reduce the number of bus drivers needed to operate public buses, with large parts of bus networks able to run automatically.

“Automatic operation of both buses and cars will reduce the need for drivers,” Jenssen confirmed.

But the leader of the Yrkestrafikkforbundet (Vocational Drivers’) association said that this would not necessarily hold true.

“A driver does more than operate a bus. Drivers are also responsible for safety and to help passengers,” the association’s chairperson Jim Klungnes told NRK.

“Increasing numbers are expected to use public transport, so more drivers will be needed, so this will also be a part of what type of public transport we have in future,” he added.

Lawmakers in Norway’s Stortinget parliament will be concerned with safety, among other aspects, as they look to pass laws providing for the testing of driverless buses.

Minister for Transport Ketil Solvik Olsen told NRK he expected a law enabling testing to be passed, thereby contributing to ensuring the safety of automated transport.

“We want to provide for legal testing of automated vehicles on Norwegian roads,” Olsen said.

Much safety is already ensured by computers, but thorough testing was required to ensure 100 percent safety, the minister added.

