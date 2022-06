UDI tightens visa rules for Russians

The Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) is tightening visa rules for Russians following an increase in the number of applications from Russian citizens.

Russian friends and partners wanting to visit someone living in Norway will generally be denied entry and visas under tighter rules.

Siblings will also find it more difficult to visit their brothers or sisters in Norway, and applications for tourist visas will also typically face rejection.

The UDI believes that many who come to Norway on tourist or visitation visas from Russia will not return home.

Håvard Sæthre from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration told public broadcaster NRK that the decision was made “on the assessment of whether it is probable that the visa applicant will return to their home country after their visit to Norway”.

Russians facing persecution from the authorities will still be able to apply for asylum but will need to reach Norway first.

Increase in alcohol-related deaths

The number of alcohol-related deaths increased throughout the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

In 2020 and 2021, a total of 758 people died as a result of alcohol compared to 650 in 2018 and 2019. Last year, 371 died after drinking excessively.

Senior Researcher at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Jørgen Gustav Bramness, told radio station P4 that those who struggled with alcohol likely drank even more throughout the pandemic.

Fears free ferry travel will lead to long queues

From July 1st, ferry routes with less than 100,000 passengers will be completely free for tourists and locals.

However, Nordland County has expressed concerns that the scheme could lead to long queues at ferry terminals throughout the summer.

“This is high season for holidaying Norwegians and foreign travellers in Nordland. There is greater demand during this period, which could, among other things, lead to negative publicity for the new scheme and capacity challenges in high season,” Transport councillor, Monica Sande, wrote during a council assessment.

Alf Johan Breivik, a shop owner expected to benefit from an increased flow of tourists, has also said the scheme could have some adverse drawbacks.

“We must take into account that there may be a number of challenges that can lead to more challenges for goods delivery, work and more queues,” he told public broadcaster NRK.

Norway get one over neighbours Sweden in the Nations League

Erling Braut Haaland bagged two goals and set up a third in a 3-2 Nations League victory over Sweden at Ullevål Stadium in Oslo on Sunday.

“It’s the first time I’ve played for a sold-out Ullevål. And to win against Sweden in the last match of the season, it’s beautiful,” the striker told Norwegian media after the game.

Manchester City-bound Haaland gave Norway the lead in the 10th minute with a header before scoring a penalty in the 54th minute.

Haaland then set up Norway’s third goal with a cross for Alexander Sorloth.