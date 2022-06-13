Read news from:
Half of Oslo’s old apartment blocks don’t meet fire safety regulations

As many as 1,800 old apartment buildings in Norway's capital pose a fire risk and fail to meet modern safety regulations, Oslo Fire and Rescue Service recently warned. 

Published: 13 June 2022 12:25 CEST
Pictured are old apartment buildings in Oslo.
Oslo Fire and Rescue Service warned that a lot of old buildings do not meet modern fire safety standards. Pictured are old apartment blocks in Oslo. Photo by Marleen Mulder-Wieske on Unsplash

In total, there are around 3,500 apartment blocks categorised as 1890 buildings. These are buildings built between 1860 and 1930. Half of these buildings could pose a significant fire risk and don’t meet modern regulations, broadcaster TV2 recently reported

“The probability of deficiencies is very high. In 99 percent of the inspections we have already carried out, there have been deviations (from the regulations),” Patrik Czajkowski, team leader for the apartment building team in Oslo Fire and Rescue Service, told TV2. 

Compared to modern building standards, these older blocks typically allow fires to spread quicker and lack steel fireproof doors, automatic fire alarms, or extinguishing systems. 

“The buildings that have not been upgraded are less equipped for a fire. All the measures that should be in place and could reduce the risk of fire are not present” Czajkowski explained. 

Around 1,700 of the city’s 1890 buildings have been upgraded to meet modern fire safety regulations, according to Oslo Municipality

Tenants and homeowners in Oslo can check with the chairperson of their apartment board about the building’s fire measures. An apartment building’s chairperson is responsible for ensuring the building’s fire safety is up to scratch.

The National Association Of Homeowners said a lot of work had been done to improve fire safety in general over the past few years. The association added that making older buildings more resilient in the event of a fire was a more cost-effective process than people may have realised. 

“People think it is expensive, but when they complete the project and see that they actually have the opportunity to survive a fire, I think most people think it is well-spent money,” Anders Leisner, head of the legal department at the association, told TV2. 

However, Leisner said that it can be challenging to motivate associations to spend money on fire safety if they haven’t been ordered to do so. 

“They are subject to several costly requirements, such as replacing front doors and plastering the basement and attic. It can reach millions of kroner, especially in apartment buildings with a small size,” the lawyer said. 

Strike to bring trains in eastern Norway to a halt next week

Train services in east Norway will come to a complete stop next Tuesday as rail workers go on strike. 

Published: 10 June 2022 16:04 CEST
All trains in eastern Norway will be halted next Tuesday due to a political strike, working life publication FriFagbevelse reports. 

Between 11am and 1pm Tuesday, June 14th, all trains in eastern Norway will be halted as employees strike. Workers are striking over what they perceive as broken promises from the government. 

“This is a signal of intent from us because the government continues to split up train traffic. We see this as a breach of the promises in the Hurdal platform (the mandate on which the current government was formed),” Ralf Ringal, from rail union NLF, told FriFagbevelse.  

The union is unhappy that the government’s division of Eastern Norway into two railway licenses that operators can bid to have the rights to operate on was too similar to the previous government’s plans for that part of the country’s railway network. 

All local and intercity trains operated by Vy, trains on the L and R lines, the airport train (Flytoget), and the Gjøvik Line will all be affected by the strike. 

In addition, services from Go-Ahead, SJ and Vy will be stopped on sections of the Kongsberg to Oslo, Lillehammer to Oslo and Hønefoss to Oslo lines during the strike. 

A bus replacement for the disrupted services has not been organised. 

“People will simply have to do without the train for two hours. They can either find other means of transport or kill time in another way,” Ringal said. 

