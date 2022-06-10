Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

US to end Covid testing requirement for travellers from Europe

Authorities in the USA have announced the end of the Covid-testing requirement for arrivals from Europe, meaning that fully vaccinated people will soon be able to travel between Europe and the US without needing pre-travel tests.

Published: 10 June 2022 16:42 CEST
Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP

Most of Europe had dropped the testing requirement for fully-vaccinated arrivals in the spring, but the US has maintained the requirement to show proof of a negative test for all arrivals.

However on Friday, the Biden administration announced that it would not renew the testing requirement.

The new rule is expected to come into effect at 12.01 Sunday EDT, until then passengers will still need to show a negative Covid test before they can board a plane to the US.

The US currently bars unvaccinated travellers from entry – although this does not apply to US citizens, US residents or those travelling for essential reasons – there was no announcement on lifting this restriction. 

The CDC said that testing requirements could be reinstated if new variants of Covid emerge, and added that it continues to recommend pre-travel testing. 

Covid travel rules vary between individual countries in Europe, but most countries now only require pre-departure tests for unvaccinated travellers. Check the rules of the country you are travelling to for full details. 

To be counted as ‘fully vaccinated’ travellers must have received both doses of an EMA-approved vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (or a single dose of Janssen).

If their vaccination was more than nine months ago, they need a booster shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated – people who have had a booster do not need a second, even if their booster shot was more than nine months ago.

TRAVEL NEWS

Norway asks EU countries to accept travellers with expired passports 

EU countries will be asked to grant entry to Norwegian travellers with expired passports this summer due to long waiting times for new travel documents to be issued.

Published: 10 June 2022 13:59 CEST
On Friday, Norwegian Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, will ask representatives from EU countries to allow Norwegian citizens to cross their borders with expired passports. 

“Norway has sent an inquiry to all the countries in Schengen and asked that Norwegians can travel with expired passports. We have also offered to find solutions because we know that a number of other countries are also struggling with passport production,” Mehl told broadcaster TV2

Mehl is in Luxembourg on Friday to attend meeting of EU interior ministers and has said she will speak to representatives from a number of countries about allowing Norwegians to enter EU countries with expired passports. 

A large backlog of passports left to expire during the pandemic and a shortage of the materials needed to produce the travel documents have led to long waiting times, and many have been left sweating over whether they will be able to leave the country this summer. 

The current waiting time to have a passport produced is around ten weeks, according to TV2. This estimate doesn’t take into account the time it takes to get an appointment either. 

Previously Norwegians have been encouraged to apply for ID cards which allow travel within the Schengen area, as waiting times for these were shorter than for passports. 

On Friday, newspaper VG that the police were mulling a u-turn which saw holidaymakers blocked from applying for an emergency passport. 

