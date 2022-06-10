Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

The government says no to fuel discounts this summer

Petrol and diesel prices will not be discounted this summer, even if the cost of fuel reaches 30 kroner per litre, Norway’s finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum has said.

However, he said that the government would look at its policy on fuel tax and duties in the autumn when putting together a budget for 2023.

“There are no changes in fuel taxes now, but in the autumn, we will look at tax and duty measures when we make a new budget for next year,” he said.

Inflation continues to rise

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.2 percent from April to May and 5.7 percent over the past 12 months, taking inflation to its highest level since the 1980s.

The CPI adjusted for “core inflation” rose by 3.4 percent between May 2021 and May 2022, new figures from Statistics Norway released Friday morning have revealed.

The national stats agency has said that it expects interest rates to rise ahead of Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, schedule.

“The interest rate must rise because unemployment is at a record low, inflation is at a record high,” Thomas Von Bracher from Statistics Norway said.

Delays with plane delivery lead to summer disruption for Flyr

Around 2,000 bookings with budget airline Flyr face being disrupted due to the late delivery of a Boeing aircraft.

“Dear Guest, Delays in the delivery of our new Boeing 737-8 from the Seattle plant are unfortunately causing changes to some of our flights,” the company wrote in an email to customers.

The plane was meant to join the airline’s fleet on June 29th but will not arrive until July 26th.

The company has told newspaper VG that up to 2,000 flights could be affected due to the delay as they had sold tickets and planned their summer schedule on having the 11th aircraft in their fleet.

Flyr has said that it would try and offer customers whose flights may be disrupted or cancelled tickets for another flight on the same days or a refund.

Armed forces terminate helicopter deal

The Armed Forces have announced that it will terminate its contract for the NH90 helicopter, send the aircraft back and demand a refund of five billion kroner.

The helicopters are being sent back for several reasons. These were delays in delivery, time-consuming maintenance, and the number of errors being far higher than expected.

The machines were initially meant to be delivered between 2005-2008, but the delivery was significantly delayed. By 2018, the Armed Forces had only received eight of the 14 helicopters ordered.