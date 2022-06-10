For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
The government rules out a fuel discount, inflation at its highest levels since the 80s, 2,000 Flyr flights potentially disrupted and more news from Norway on Friday.
Read about the government saying no to reducing petrol taxes, inflation at its highest level since 1988 and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is somebody filling their car with fuel.
