Night trains are back in favour across Europe. The once-seemingly old-fashioned way to get about has recently seen a revival in popularity.

If you’ve always fancied the idea of taking a night train, then you are in luck because they are several routes available in Norway.

However, if you fancy taking an international night train, you may be disappointed. That is because there is only one night train currently in operation that leaves Norway at the time of writing, although a popular night train between Oslo and Copenhagen could return.

One more thing to factor in is that sleeper cabins on Vy only allow one person to book a compartment with two beds. This makes sleeping cars quite expensive for solo travellers.

Narvik to Stockholm

We’ll start with the only train that leaves Norway for another country. The train connects northern Norway with the Swedish capital and stretches a monster 1,014 kilometres.

Just as impressive as the distance the trip covers is the 18-hour journey time. Train tickets start from 50 euros or 500 kroner. However, this will be for a standard second-class seat.

Other ticket options include couchette cars, which have six beds. Sleeping cars have three-bed compartments. You can also book a private sleeping compartment for one or two travellers. Facilities include a shower and toilet in the corridors.

Trains depart Narvik at 3:15pm daily and arrive in Stockholm at 9:45am the following morning. You can look at tickets here.

Oslo to Bergen/ Bergen to Oslo

Named one of the best railway lines in Europe by travel mag The Lonely Planet, the Bergen Line also has a night service.

This train is operated by Vy. All Vy (formerly NSB) night trains have sleeper cars with two beds per compartment, a restaurant and second class seating. The journey takes around seven and a half hours. For more information on tickets, click here.

Departures from Oslo leave at 11:03pm and arrive in Bergen at 5:48am the next day.

Trains from Bergen leave at 11:18pm and arrive in the capital at 6:25am.

Trondheim to Bodø

Connecting central Norway with the Arctic Circle is the RT 475 service between Trondheim and Bodø.

The train has seats, compartments for two people, and a restaurant. The trip takes around 10 hours, departs Trondheim at 11:12pm, and arrives in Bodø at 9:17am.

The return service, the RT 475, leaves Bodø at 9:10pm and arrives in Trondheim at 07:15- perfect if you enjoy an early start.

Oslo to Stavanger

Another route which connects East Norway to the West is the route between Stavanger and Oslo. This route is operated by Go Ahead, but tickets can still be booked via Vy.

The train meanders and hooks along the south of Norway rather than making a direct beeline for its final destination.

Sleeper carriages for two people are available. If you book a cabin, you will need to check in ahead of time. Trains leave Oslo at 10:25pm and arrive in Stavanger at 07:20 am.

One of the more notable stops in Kristiansand. However, it may be better to take a daytime train to this stop as it pulls into the station at the inconvenient time of 03:46am.

Night services from Stavanger leave the station at 10:35 and pull into Norway’s capital at 07:26am.

Oslo to Trondheim

Unlike most night trains, this one doesn’t connect Norway’s east and west coasts. Instead, it offers a link between the southeast and Central Norway.

Trains leave Oslo at 10:50 pm and pull into Trondheim at 6:28am. The RT 406 from Trondheim to Oslo has a departure time of 11:17pm and an arrival of 6:50pm. You can look at tickets here.