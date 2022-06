Prime Minister unveils plans to combat ocean pollution

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre outlined his ambitions to clean up the oceans yesterday and unveiled plans to combat pollution in the Oslo Fjord, newspaper VG writes.

“In Norway, 1.6 million people live close to the Oslo Fjord. They need a better fjord,” Støre said to VG.

The PM said two leading causes of pollution in the fjord were runoff from agriculture and pollution from sewage.

He said he would tighten up the existing Oslo Fjord Plan and introduce several new measures in municipalities and counties that back onto the fjord. Støre also said they would work on banning leisure boats from emptying septic tanks in the fjord.

In addition to this, the PM outlined his ambitions to try and get a ban on discharging plastic into the oceans adopted at the UN Environment Assembly in 2024. The plans to combat ocean pollution come from collaboration with Rwanda to reach a legally binding agreement against waste.

Norway has previously introduced measures to combat pollution in the Baltic Sea and Lake Mjøsa.

Still no budget agreement

Negotiations on the revised national budget would continue on Thursday between the Labour Party, Socialist Left Party and Centre Party.

The initial talks had a deadline of last Friday. Next Friday, the plan will be presented to parliament.

Labour and the Centre Party are in a minority coalition government and have relied on the Socialist Left Party for budgetary support in parliament.

Throughout talks, the Socialist Left Party has demanded more money for equality, the environment and foreign aid.

Fewer drug deaths last year

Last year, there were 241 overdose deaths. This is the lowest drug death toll since 2013, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has stated.

2021 saw 70 fewer drug-related deaths than the year before. Senior researcher at the NIPH, Ellen Amundsen, said that the increase in 2020 and subsequent decline in 2021 might be due to facilities for drug addicts being less disrupted by the pandemic last year.

The researcher said that there had been no particular trend or pattern in drug deaths, and the average over the last decade sat at 269 per year.

230,000 in classrooms with bad air quality

Around 40 percent of schools in Norway have poor air quality, or a bad indoor climate, public broadcaster NRK writes.

“There is great reason for concern. We need a national awakening to the poor condition of school buildings around the whole of Norway. We feel we are listening to the problem, but then it is put far down the pile again,” Marius Chramer, head of the National Parents’ Committee for Primary and Secondary Education (FUG), told the public broadcaster.