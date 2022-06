Question: Is it true that I can camp anywhere I want in Norway?

Nothing can be more relaxing than camping (providing the weather cooperates and the tent isn’t a pain to put up), but are Norway’s rules for sleeping beneath the stars as easygoing as the pastime?

Luckily, for the reader who got in touch, the answer is yes. In Norway, you can camp pretty much anywhere you want. However, there are some rules and exceptions you will need to know about.

The country is huge on allemannsretten, the right to public access. This right is protected by the Outdoor Recreation Act (1957).

Essentially this gives the public the right to travel or camp anywhere they like, regardless of who owns the land.

However, there are still some ground rules, written and unwritten, you will need to be aware of.

So, what are the rules?

You can camp anywhere that isn’t cultivated land, meaning It is used for farming or planting crops. This includes land owned by other people.

But before you pitch your tent, it’s worth noting that you can only camp on someone else’s land if your tent, hammock, or sleeping bag is at least 150 metres from the property.

You can only stay on someone else’s land for a maximum of two days. However, you can camp for longer if you get permission to do so from the owner.

If you set up a tent in the mountains or an area far from buildings, then the limit doesn’t apply.

What else do I need to know?

Due to the risk of forest fires, campfires are prohibited from April 15th and September 15th in wooded areas and forests.

However, fires are allowed in areas where the risk of fires spreading is unlikely, such as near water or at an approved campsite.

This spring and winter saw a drought in south-eastern Norway, so some municipalities may have a ban on all fires. Be sure to check the local rules of where you are staying. You can check the risk of forest fires spreading where you are going camping by using yr.no.

Furthermore, while it isn’t a rule per se, those camping with tents and hammocks are encouraged to pick spots already established as camping sites.

So, while it may be tempting to look for your own hidden gem, please stay close to an established spot to avoid minimal disruption to nature and wildlife in the area.

Just as important as the right of public access to the locals is being considerate to the surrounding nature and taking all mess with you. When going to the toilet, people are encouraged to either use a public one or dig a hole.

