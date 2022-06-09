For members
TECH
What you need to know about the EU’s plan for a uniform phone charger
The European Union has approved a new regulation that would force tech companies to use a standard charger for mobile phones and electronic devices. What does this mean?
Published: 9 June 2022 09:00 CEST
The European Union will require all manufacturers use the same USB Type C for charging ports in certain devices. (Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: Which Schengen area countries have border controls in place and why?
Borders within Europe's Schengen area are meant to be open but several countries have checks in place but are they legal and will they be forced to scrap them? Claudia Delpero explains the history and what's at stake.
Published: 11 May 2022 11:30 CEST
