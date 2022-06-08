Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway donates artillery to Ukraine

22 M109 artillery systems have been sent to Ukraine, along with spare parts and ammunition, Norway’s Ministry of Defence confirmed Wednesday morning.

“The Ukrainian forces depend on Western support in the form of military equipment and weapons to withstand the Russian attacks. Ukraine has requested this type of arms support. The development of the war in Ukraine indicates that it is now necessary to donate heavier equipment and weapons systems as well,” Bjørn Arild Gram said in a government statement.

The defence ministry added that Ukrainian forces had been trained to use the weapons in Germany. The weapons systems have already been shipped, and Russia claimed to have destroyed one earlier this week before the artillery being donated was confirmed.

Greenhouse gas emissions in Norway decreased last year

Greenhouse gasses in Norway fell in 2021 slightly compared to the year before, national stats agency Statistics Norway reports.

49.1 million tonnes of greenhouse gases were emitted last year when converted into CO2.

Compared to 1990, Norwegian greenhouse gasses have fallen by 4.5 percent. Through the Paris Agreement, Norway has committed to cutting 50 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990.

READ ALSO: Why Norway is upping gas production despite the UN’s climate warnings

Prosecutor requests Kongsberg killer be sentenced to mental health care

The prosecution services believe that Espen Andersen Bråthen was insane when he killed five people in Kongsberg last autumn and have requested he be sentenced to compulsory mental health care.

“We are dealing with a sick person. A person who is without guilt,” public prosecutor Andreas Christiansen said in Buskerud District Court on Tuesday.

During the trial, Bråthen pleaded guilty to all charges. In addition to killing five people, he shot at people with a bow and arrow inside a supermarket.

In Norway, severely mentally ill people cannot receive prison sentences but are instead sentenced to compulsory mental health care, which involves mandatory treatment.

Norway to sound the alarms today

The Norwegian Civil Defence has said warning systems will be tested across the country at midday. The alarm will sound, and residents will be told to “seek information”.

The message will be played three times with one-minute intervals between each test.

However, as this is just a test, they will not be required to contact the authorities.

The Norwegian Civil Defence tests its sirens twice a year, once in January and once in June. It has 1,250 warning systems across the country.