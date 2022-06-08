For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Norway sends artillery to Ukraine, greenhouse gasses in slight fall, why alarms will be sounded across the country at noon, and more in today’s roundup of important news.
Published: 8 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Today, Norway will sound the alarm nationwide. Read our roundup of important news to find out why. Pictured is a view of Oslo.
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Ukrainian refugees moved into property owned by the Crown Prince and Princess, no agreement on the national budget and the highest support for Norway joining the EU in a decade are among the main stories on Tuesday.
Published: 7 June 2022 06:50 CEST
