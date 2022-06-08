TELL US: What burning questions do you have about Norway?

There’s no such thing as a bad question, or so the saying goes, and we want to hear your questions on Norway.
The questions can be anything related to Norway, and it doesn’t matter whether they are more practical, cultural or speculative.
Questions aren’t just restricted to people who live in Norway either. You could be coming to Norway for a holiday, have Norwegian heritage and live abroad, or simply have an interest in the country.
Once we have enough questions, we will put together a follow-up article where we try and answer the best ones in a Q&A style format.
Thanks for taking part,
Frazer at The Local Norway
Member comments