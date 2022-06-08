Norway to sound public warning sirens at noon

Sirens will fill the air for a short time at midday on Wednesday, June 8th, as the Norwegian Civil Defence will test its emergency alarms.

The warning will play across the country. A siren will wail before “important message- seek information” will be played out off the alarm systems. There will be three signals with a minute interval between them.

In emergencies, the signal means that you should search for important information from various places, such as the radio, television, newspapers, the authorities’ websites and social media.

The Norwegian Civil Defence has 1,250 facilities across the country that alert the population in the event of acute danger. The warning systems are mainly located in cities and towns, and the signals can be heard by around half the population.

The purpose of the tests is to check the operability and identify any broken systems. The alarms are tested once in January and once again in June.

In Norway, there are several different types of alarms with different meanings. For example, there is an alarm to signal an attack and for residents to seek cover or to declare that danger is over. You can read more about the various signals used here.