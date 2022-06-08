Read news from:
Norway to sound public warning sirens at noon

The wailing of sirens and warning messages will be heard across Norway at noon on Wednesday, but there’s no cause for alarm.

Published: 8 June 2022 10:41 CEST
Pictured is a siren.
Norway will sound the alarms at midday on Wednesday. Pictured is a siren. Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Sirens will fill the air for a short time at midday on Wednesday, June 8th, as the Norwegian Civil Defence will test its emergency alarms. 

The warning will play across the country. A siren will wail before “important message- seek information” will be played out off the alarm systems. There will be three signals with a minute interval between them. 

In emergencies, the signal means that you should search for important information from various places, such as the radio, television, newspapers, the authorities’ websites and social media. 

The Norwegian Civil Defence has 1,250 facilities across the country that alert the population in the event of acute danger. The warning systems are mainly located in cities and towns, and the signals can be heard by around half the population. 

The purpose of the tests is to check the operability and identify any broken systems. The alarms are tested once in January and once again in June. 

In Norway, there are several different types of alarms with different meanings. For example, there is an alarm to signal an attack and for residents to seek cover or to declare that danger is over. You can read more about the various signals used here

CRIME

Norway arrests three after weapons seizure linked to right-wing extremism 

Three men have been arrested, and weapons including machine guns and grenades have been seized in a case linked to right-wing extremism, Norwegian police said on Tuesday. 

Published: 21 July 2021 13:59 CEST
A police van in Oslo. Photo by David Hall/ Flickr

Police seized dozens of weapons and arrested three men in different parts of the country who are said to have links to radical right-wing groups. 

Six machine guns, ten rifles, five pistols, 31 ammunition belts, 18 magazines, grenades and 8,000 rounds of ammunition were found at an address in Bodø, Northern Norway, and subsequently confiscated by law enforcement.

One man has been arrested in connection with the weapons found at the address in Bodø, and two more men, one from Lillestrøm and one from Hamar, have also been arrested on weapons charges.

“The arrest gave police further reason to investigate two other people in two other police districts. These two have now been arrested. During the search, police also found weapons with them,” Police Attorney for Nordland Police District Tore Finne Stømer told state broadcaster NRK

Some of the weapons have been described as legal collector’s items dating back to the Second World War. Some of the firearms seized are, however, still believed to be functional. 

‘One of the most extensive strikes ever’: Norway makes arrests in global police sting

Norway’s security agency PST is involved in the investigation, the agency confirmed. 

“PST is aware of the arrests. We have been following the investigation and are collaborating with police forces,” Martin Bernsen, head of information at PST, told NRK.

The arrests were made on the back of a weeks-long investigation police have made into a network of illegal weapons sales in Norway. The three men will be remanded in custody with a ban on visitors and letters.

The network has links to right-wing extremist groups, police confirmed according to NRK.  

Weapons seized by the police have been sent to The National Criminal Investigation Service to be examined. Clarification on the condition of the guns and their functionality will be given within the next week. 

Ole-Kristian Ringes, the lawyer for the man arrested in Bodø, told NRK that his client has acknowledged the facts but denied guilt. 

Ringes distanced his client from links to right-wing extremism and described him as “apolitical” and not involved in the political environment since 2017. 

