PROPERTY
How to deal with noisy neighbours in Norway
Whether it's loud music, construction work or a dog barking constantly, it's never nice to deal with noisy neighbours. But what are the rules, and what are your rights if next door can't keep it down?
Published: 8 June 2022 15:36 CEST
This is what you can do about noisy neighbours. Pictured is a neighbourhood in Bergen. Photo by Joel Rohland on Unsplash.
PROPERTY
What paperwork do you need to buy a house in Norway?
Before putting in an offer on your dream home, you'll have to make sure all your paperwork is in order. So, what documentation do you need to buy property in Norway?
Published: 24 May 2022 13:55 CEST
