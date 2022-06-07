For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Ukrainian refugees moved into property owned by the Crown Prince and Princess, no agreement on the national budget and the highest support for Norway joining the EU in a decade are among the main stories on Tuesday.
Published: 7 June 2022 06:50 CEST
Read about decade-high levels of support for EU membership, Ukrainian refugees staying property owned by the royal couple and more in Tuesday's roundup of important news. Pictured is a row of homes in Bergen. Photo by Kamil Klyta on Unsplash.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments