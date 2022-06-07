Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Royal couple take in refugees from Ukraine

Three Ukrainian refugees and their children are currently staying in a property owned by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in Asker, southeast Norway, the royal family has announced.

“The refugees followed the usual procedure set out by immigration authorities and the municipality. The refugees have been in Norway a while,” Guri Ofstad Varpe, communications manager for the palace, told Klassekampen.

The palace didn’t disclose which property they were staying in or how long they would live there. Neither the royal couple nor refugees wanted to comment or be interviewed on the matter.

Around 10,000 refugees in Norway are waiting to be resettled after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Still no agreement on the national budget

The parliamentary heads of the Labour Party, Socialist Left Party, and Centre Party have still yet to agree on this year’s revised national budget.

The two governing parties are reliant on the Socialist Left Party for budgetary support and had set a deadline of last week to reach an agreement on the fiscal plan for the country.

Talks will continue on Tuesday. The original plan had been to have the budget pass through parliament by June 10th,

Deputy leader of the Socialist Left Party, Torgeir Knag Fylkesnes, said on Monday that the distance between the parties was still too great to reach an agreement, broadcaster TV2 writes.

READ MORE: What the revised national budget in Norway means for foreigners

EU support at its highest level for 12 years

The proportion of people in favour of Norway joining the EU is at its highest level since 2010, according to a survey by agricultural paper Nationen and trade union publication Klassekampen.

If a referendum on EU membership was held today, 35.3 percent said they would vote for Norway to join the bloc.

Those firmly against joining the EU are now in the minority, according to a survey. Those who would vote no, accounted for 48.8 percent of the respondents. The proportion of those who were unsure rose from 11.8 percent to 16 percent since the last survey in November.

READ ALSO: Why isn’t Norway an EU member?

Covid study lacks funding to finish research

A study into the coronavirus, in which around 200,000 people participated, has run out of money, meaning there is insufficient funding to analyse the data collected, newspaper VG reports.

The research was being done by Oslo University Hospital and was one of the world’s most extensive studies of the pandemic.

“When the next variant of SARS-CoV-2 or a new pandemic (comes), we can provide knowledge about how the virus spreads so quickly that the measures can be tailored. But we do not have the funds for that,” project manager Arne Søraas told newswire NTB.