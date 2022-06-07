Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Ukrainian refugees moved into property owned by the Crown Prince and Princess, no agreement on the national budget and the highest support for Norway joining the EU in a decade are among the main stories on Tuesday. 

Published: 7 June 2022 06:50 CEST
Pictured is a row of homes in Bergen
Read about decade-high levels of support for EU membership, Ukrainian refugees staying property owned by the royal couple and more in Tuesday's roundup of important news. Pictured is a row of homes in Bergen. Photo by Kamil Klyta on Unsplash.

Royal couple take in refugees from Ukraine 

Three Ukrainian refugees and their children are currently staying in a property owned by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in Asker, southeast Norway, the royal family has announced. 

“The refugees followed the usual procedure set out by immigration authorities and the municipality. The refugees have been in Norway a while,” Guri Ofstad Varpe, communications manager for the palace, told Klassekampen. 

The palace didn’t disclose which property they were staying in or how long they would live there. Neither the royal couple nor refugees wanted to comment or be interviewed on the matter. 

Around 10,000 refugees in Norway are waiting to be resettled after fleeing the war in Ukraine. 

Still no agreement on the national budget

The parliamentary heads of the Labour Party, Socialist Left Party, and Centre Party have still yet to agree on this year’s revised national budget. 

The two governing parties are reliant on the Socialist Left Party for budgetary support and had set a deadline of last week to reach an agreement on the fiscal plan for the country. 

Talks will continue on Tuesday. The original plan had been to have the budget pass through parliament by June 10th, 

Deputy leader of the Socialist Left Party, Torgeir Knag Fylkesnes, said on Monday that the distance between the parties was still too great to reach an agreement, broadcaster TV2 writes. 

EU support at its highest level for 12 years

The proportion of people in favour of Norway joining the EU is at its highest level since 2010, according to a survey by agricultural paper Nationen and trade union publication Klassekampen. 

If a referendum on EU membership was held today, 35.3 percent said they would vote for Norway to join the bloc. 

Those firmly against joining the EU are now in the minority, according to a survey. Those who would vote no, accounted for 48.8 percent of the respondents. The proportion of those who were unsure rose from 11.8 percent to 16 percent since the last survey in November. 

Covid study lacks funding to finish research

A study into the coronavirus, in which around 200,000 people participated, has run out of money, meaning there is insufficient funding to analyse the data collected, newspaper VG reports. 

The research was being done by Oslo University Hospital and was one of the world’s most extensive studies of the pandemic. 

“When the next variant of SARS-CoV-2 or a new pandemic (comes), we can provide knowledge about how the virus spreads so quickly that the measures can be tailored. But we do not have the funds for that,” project manager Arne Søraas told newswire NTB. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway sends artillery to Ukraine, greenhouse gasses in slight fall, why alarms will be sounded across the country at noon, and more in today’s roundup of important news. 

Published: 8 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Norway donates artillery to Ukraine

22 M109 artillery systems have been sent to Ukraine, along with spare parts and ammunition, Norway’s Ministry of Defence confirmed Wednesday morning. 

“The Ukrainian forces depend on Western support in the form of military equipment and weapons to withstand the Russian attacks. Ukraine has requested this type of arms support. The development of the war in Ukraine indicates that it is now necessary to donate heavier equipment and weapons systems as well,” Bjørn Arild Gram said in a government statement

The defence ministry added that Ukrainian forces had been trained to use the weapons in Germany. The weapons systems have already been shipped, and Russia claimed to have destroyed one earlier this week before the artillery being donated was confirmed. 

Greenhouse gas emissions in Norway decreased last year

Greenhouse gasses in Norway fell in 2021 slightly compared to the year before, national stats agency Statistics Norway reports. 

49.1 million tonnes of greenhouse gases were emitted last year when converted into CO2. 

Compared to 1990, Norwegian greenhouse gasses have fallen by 4.5 percent. Through the Paris Agreement, Norway has committed to cutting 50 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990. 

Prosecutor requests Kongsberg killer be sentenced to mental health care

The prosecution services believe that Espen Andersen Bråthen was insane when he killed five people in Kongsberg last autumn and have requested he be sentenced to compulsory mental health care. 

“We are dealing with a sick person. A person who is without guilt,” public prosecutor Andreas Christiansen said in Buskerud District Court on Tuesday. 

During the trial, Bråthen pleaded guilty to all charges. In addition to killing five people, he shot at people with a bow and arrow inside a supermarket. 

In Norway, severely mentally ill people cannot receive prison sentences but are instead sentenced to compulsory mental health care, which involves mandatory treatment. 

Norway to sound the alarms today

The Norwegian Civil Defence has said warning systems will be tested across the country at midday. The alarm will sound, and residents will be told to “seek information”. 

The message will be played three times with one-minute intervals between each test. 

However, as this is just a test, they will not be required to contact the authorities. 

The Norwegian Civil Defence tests its sirens twice a year, once in January and once in June. It has 1,250 warning systems across the country. 

