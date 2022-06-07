Norwegian royals provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

The Norwegian palace confirmed the situation on Tuesday, news wire NTB reported.

“The refugees will be followed up with the usual procedures used by authorities and municipalities. The refugees have been in Norway for a while,” the palace’s head of communications Guri Ofstad Varpe told newspaper Klassekampen.

While the refugees are staying in property owned by Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the Norwegian throne, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the Crown Prince and Princess are not staying with the refugees.

Three Ukrainian nationals and their children have been provided accommodation under the arrangement.

The palace did not disclose details of their location or the expected duration of their stay, for reasons of privacy.

Around 10,000 Ukrainian refugees are currently waiting to be assigned a place to live in Norway.

Asker Municipality near Oslo recently stated it had 480 available homes for Ukrainian refugees.

The Norwegian Crown Prince and Princess are not the first European royals to take in refugees from Ukraine. Belgium’s King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde have taken a similar step.