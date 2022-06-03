Oslo rail passengers warned of congestion ahead of holiday weekend

National rail operator Vy on Friday asked passengers to postpone journeys until Saturday morning wherever possible, due to expected delays on Friday.
“We expect that many will be travelling out of Oslo this afternoon,” Vy press spokesperson Kaja Rynning Moen told newspaper Dagbladet.
A combination of commuters and people leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend is predicted to be a cause of congestion, she said.
“So if people have the option of travelling on Saturday morning, we would encourage that,” Moen said.
Many reservations have been made on services bound for Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport.
“On longer routes, it’s services to Oslo, Bergen, Myrdal, Halden, Lillehammer, Gothenburg and Tønsberg which have that most bookings as of now,” Moen said.
Heavy rail traffic is also expected when Oslo residents return home on Sunday afternoon and on Monday.
