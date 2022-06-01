Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway records first monkeypox case

A person from Viken County has become the first person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in Norway, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) announced Tuesday evening.

The person in question developed symptoms after returning home from a foreign trip. The case is part of a wider outbreak in Europe.

Contact tracing had taken place in the person’s home municipality, and the risk of further infection is considered low, the NIPH said.

“It is not unexpected that we have had a case of monkeypox in Norway, and the health service is prepared for that,” Helena Niemi Eide from the NIPH said in a statement.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox are fever and swelling of the lymph nodes. The disease very rarely leads to serious illness or death.

Bank and NAV employees arrested on corruption charges

Five people have been arrested on corruption charges, with four of the five arrests being current or former employees at the bank Nordea or the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration.

Police in Oslo also said that several addresses have been searched in the capital. Two of those arrested were current employees at Nordea, one was working at NAV, and another of the arrests was a former worker at NAV, newswire NTB reports.

Kristin Rusdal from Oslo police told NTB that the four are suspected of facilitating loans totalling 150 million kroner on the back of wrong or misleading information.

Motorway plans shelved

Construction of the new E39 motorway between Mandal and Lyngdal has been halted indefinitely, public broadcaster NRK reports.

The state-owned firm responsible for building the road has said that the motorway has been postponed due to rising costs.

Part of the motorway between Kristiansand to Mandalskrysset had been finished, but no new road will be built from that point onwards.

“The market is so uncertain now. Therefore, it is difficult, but absolutely necessary to make such assessments,” Anette Aanesland, CEO of New Roads, which was building the motorway, told NRK.

Police mull suing passport supplier

The Norwegian Police Directorate is considering pursuing a claim against Thales, which manufactures and supplies passports to Norway, for long delays in making passports, leading to a backlog of almost 90,000 travel documents.

French group Thales is also responsible for delivering passports and ID cards in Sweden, Finland, the UK, France, Belgium and the United States.

“No matter who provides the service, this is not good enough. We have to be honest about that. It is very unfortunate and sad because there are many who are angry, frustrated and desperate,” Bjørn Vandvik from the Norwegian Passport Directorate told VG.

READ MORE: How do Norway’s slow passport processing times compare to Denmark and Sweden?