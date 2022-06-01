For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Norway's first monkeypox case, bank and NAV employees being arrested for corruption and the police considering suing the country's passport supplier are among the main stories on Wednesday.
Published: 1 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Read about monkeypox, passports and corruption arrests in todays roundup of important news. Pictured is Rosendal in Norway. Photo by Error 420 📷 on Unsplash.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments