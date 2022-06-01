Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway's first monkeypox case, bank and NAV employees being arrested for corruption and the police considering suing the country's passport supplier are among the main stories on Wednesday. 

Published: 1 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Pictured is Rosendal in Norway.
Read about monkeypox, passports and corruption arrests in todays roundup of important news. Pictured is Rosendal in Norway. Photo by Error 420 📷 on Unsplash.

 Norway records first monkeypox case 

A person from Viken County has become the first person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in Norway, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) announced Tuesday evening. 

The person in question developed symptoms after returning home from a foreign trip. The case is part of a wider outbreak in Europe. 

Contact tracing had taken place in the person’s home municipality, and the risk of further infection is considered low, the NIPH said. 

“It is not unexpected that we have had a case of monkeypox in Norway, and the health service is prepared for that,” Helena Niemi Eide from the NIPH said in a statement. 

The most common symptoms of monkeypox are fever and swelling of the lymph nodes. The disease very rarely leads to serious illness or death. 

Bank and NAV employees arrested on corruption charges

Five people have been arrested on corruption charges, with four of the five arrests being current or former employees at the bank Nordea or the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration. 

Police in Oslo also said that several addresses have been searched in the capital. Two of those arrested were current employees at Nordea, one was working at NAV, and another of the arrests was a former worker at NAV, newswire NTB reports. 

Kristin Rusdal from Oslo police told NTB that the four are suspected of facilitating loans totalling 150 million kroner on the back of wrong or misleading information. 

Motorway plans shelved

Construction of the new E39 motorway between Mandal and Lyngdal has been halted indefinitely, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

The state-owned firm responsible for building the road has said that the motorway has been postponed due to rising costs. 

Part of the motorway between Kristiansand to Mandalskrysset had been finished, but no new road will be built from that point onwards. 

“The market is so uncertain now. Therefore, it is difficult, but absolutely necessary to make such assessments,” Anette Aanesland, CEO of New Roads, which was building the motorway, told NRK. 

Police mull suing passport supplier

The Norwegian Police Directorate is considering pursuing a claim against Thales, which manufactures and supplies passports to Norway, for long delays in making passports, leading to a backlog of almost 90,000 travel documents. 

French group Thales is also responsible for delivering passports and ID cards in Sweden, Finland, the UK, France, Belgium and the United States. 

“No matter who provides the service, this is not good enough. We have to be honest about that. It is very unfortunate and sad because there are many who are angry, frustrated and desperate,” Bjørn Vandvik from the Norwegian Passport Directorate told VG

READ MORE: How do Norway’s slow passport processing times compare to Denmark and Sweden?

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

A fatal accident closing a key rail line, 215,00 risking a tax fine, and a UN conference are among the main news stories from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 31 May 2022 08:42 CEST
Dovre line closed following collision between a tractor and a train 

A tractor driver in Midtre Gauldal in Trøndelag County has died following a collision with a train on Tuesday morning. 

Several Norwegian media outlets report that the tractor ended up in a nearby river after being hit by the train. 

The relatives of the tractor driver have been notified. 

Banenor, which is responsible for the maintenance of the Norwegian rail network, said that the Dovre line would be closed for the time being. SJ’s regional train service between Trondheim S and Støren is closed, as is the route between Oslo S and Trondheim S. 

215,000 risk tax fine 

As many as 215,000 Norwegians, or around one in three businesses and sole proprietorships, have not yet submitted their tax return for 2021, the Norwegian Public Tax Administration reports. 

A fine can be issued if the return is not submitted on time. Everyone who has received the tax return for businesses must submit the tax return electronically by the deadline. 

112,000 sole proprietorships are among those yet to hand in their return to the authorities. In total, just under 400,000 people have submitted their tax returns.

READ ALSO: Five things you need to know about tax returns in Norway

Finance Minister closes the door to the Socialist Left Party joining the government 

Leader of the Centre Party and Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has said that it is unlikely that the Socialist Left Party (SV) would be invited to join the government. 

The minister’s comments come after the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) said it would like to see the Socialist Left Party join the government. 

The current government is a minority coalition of the Labour Party and the Centre Party. The Socialist Left Party was involved in talks to form a government following last year’s election but left the negotiating table. 

“SV chose to leave Hurdal (where the current government was formed). It is not relevant to go back there and start again,” Vedum told news agency NTB. 

UN Conference in Norway

The UN Development Program is holding a conference on democracy governance and development in Oslo today. The conference is taking place in Youngstorget Square in central Oslo.

The meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, the head of the UN development program, Achim Steiner, and politicians, academics and journalists. 

Labour lay down Fornebu line demands

The Labour Party in Oslo wants the construction of the Fornebu line to go ahead, but only if six conditions are met. 

The project was facing the axe due to increasing costs, but Labour have said that the line, which would connect Majorstuen and Fornebu, could continue. 

Among the demands are for landowners and contributors to contribute more, increasing capacity on the Grorud line, Viken county taking increased responsibility for cost increases. 

