Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Norwegian government to review abortion laws

A committee has been appointed to assess Norway’s abortion laws and aftercare, and to look at the possibility of allowing women to terminate pregnancies up to the end of week 18, the government announced Wednesday. 

Published: 1 June 2022 12:31 CEST
Abortion tablets at a family planning clinic.
Norway will look into its abortion laws. Pictured is a file photo of abortion tablets at a family planning clinic. Photo by Manoocher Deghati / AFP.

Norway’s abortion laws could be set to change after the government announced a committee has been appointed to look into the possibility of women being able to choose to end the pregnancy up to week 18, and investigate where aftercare can be improved. 

“For many women, terminating a pregnancy is a difficult choice. Therefore, they must receive good professional support in the time before, during, and after (the abortion). Such important issues cannot be the subject of political horse-trading,” Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said at a press conference. 

Under current rules, women can freely choose to terminate a pregnancy until week 12. If they want an abortion after week 12, the termination must be approved by a medical board.

Women can only have an abortion approved by a board up until the end of week 18. The board consists of two doctors, and women may end the pregnancy between weeks 12 and 18 if care for the child would place an unreasonable burden on the child, there is a risk the child will have a severe illness, if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or is the woman is seriously ill or mentally incapable. 

READ ALSO: How to switch GPs in Norway

The committee’s investigation into the Abortion Act will take around 18 months. The committee will also look into how to improve aftercare for those who have an abortion. Kari Sønderland, lawyer and former head of operations at the Ministry of Health and Care Services, will chair the committee

Health spokesperson for the Centre Party, which is part of the coalition government with Labour, Hans Inge Myrvold, said that he was happy for the committee to look at the country’s abortion laws but that the party wants to keep the current limit of 12 weeks. 

“The Center Party wants to continue with the current primary limit in abortion legislation, with self-determined abortion up to 12 weeks,” the spokesperson told public broadcaster NRK

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH

HEALTH: How to switch GPs in Norway 

For whatever reason, you may wish to change your GP, or 'fastlege'. Luckily, you are allowed to do this- but there are still some rules you should know about.

Published: 30 May 2022 15:34 CEST
HEALTH: How to switch GPs in Norway 

The overwhelming majority of people in Norway are entitled to a GP, and if you are reading this, you likely have one already. 

For those without a doctor, you will need to be enrolled in the National Insurance Scheme and have a national identity number. 

However, you won’t automatically be assigned a GP, and you’ll have to register with a GP yourself. 

READ MORE: How to register with a doctor in Norway

When are you allowed to change doctors? 

If, for whatever reason, you want to change your doctor, say you don’t gel with them, find it hard to get an appointment or have heard great things about another GP, then you can change your fastlege

The Norwegian GP system allows for decent flexibility, and you are allowed to change your doctor up to two times in one calendar year, for whatever reason you wish. 

You can also change your GP if your address in the national population register changes or your current doctor leaves the surgery or cuts their patient list. 

How to change doctors 

To switch doctors, you will need to head to Norway’s digital health portal, helsenorge, and log in. You will need an electronic ID such as Commfides, BankID or Buypass ID to sign in. 

Once signed up, you can select the county you are in and see a list of doctors in your local area. The list will have the doctor’s name, age and gender, and if a substitute is covering them. 

The new doctor you choose doesn’t have to be in the same municipality as your address. For example, if you live in an area with not many appointments available, you could select a doctor in the next kommune if convenient for you. 

When you change GPs in Norway, you’ll need to ensure your new doctor has access to your medical records. It is your responsibility to do this, and much like signing up for a new GP, this isn’t done automatically. 

Having your medical records sent over to your new doctor simply involves contacting your former GP surgery and asking them to forward your record to your current practice. Your medical records also contain information from when something has been followed up, for example, notes from a scan or specialist.  

If you move homes within Norway and decide to relocate back to the municipality you were living in, you can be re-enrolled with your original GP if you return within three years of moving away. 

SHOW COMMENTS