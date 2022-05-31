Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

A fatal accident closing a key rail line, 215,00 risking a tax fine, and a UN conference are among the main news stories from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 31 May 2022 08:42 CEST
Pictured is a lake in Ænes, Norway.
Read about a tax deadline, fatal accident and UN conference in today's roundup of important news. Photo by Error 420 📷 on Unsplash.

Dovre line closed following collision between a tractor and a train 

A tractor driver in Midtre Gauldal in Trøndelag County has died following a collision with a train on Tuesday morning. 

Several Norwegian media outlets report that the tractor ended up in a nearby river after being hit by the train. 

The relatives of the tractor driver have been notified. 

Banenor, which is responsible for the maintenance of the Norwegian rail network, said that the Dovre line would be closed for the time being. SJ’s regional train service between Trondheim S and Støren is closed, as is the route between Oslo S and Trondheim S. 

215,000 risk tax fine 

As many as 215,000 Norwegians, or around one in three businesses and sole proprietorships, have not yet submitted their tax return for 2021, the Norwegian Public Tax Administration reports. 

A fine can be issued if the return is not submitted on time. Everyone who has received the tax return for businesses must submit the tax return electronically by the deadline. 

112,000 sole proprietorships are among those yet to hand in their return to the authorities. In total, just under 400,000 people have submitted their tax returns.

Finance Minister closes the door to the Socialist Left Party joining the government 

Leader of the Centre Party and Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has said that it is unlikely that the Socialist Left Party (SV) would be invited to join the government. 

The minister’s comments come after the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) said it would like to see the Socialist Left Party join the government. 

The current government is a minority coalition of the Labour Party and the Centre Party. The Socialist Left Party was involved in talks to form a government following last year’s election but left the negotiating table. 

“SV chose to leave Hurdal (where the current government was formed). It is not relevant to go back there and start again,” Vedum told news agency NTB. 

UN Conference in Norway

The UN Development Program is holding a conference on democracy governance and development in Oslo today. The conference is taking place in Youngstorget Square in central Oslo.

The meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, the head of the UN development program, Achim Steiner, and politicians, academics and journalists. 

Labour lay down Fornebu line demands

The Labour Party in Oslo wants the construction of the Fornebu line to go ahead, but only if six conditions are met. 

The project was facing the axe due to increasing costs, but Labour have said that the line, which would connect Majorstuen and Fornebu, could continue. 

Among the demands are for landowners and contributors to contribute more, increasing capacity on the Grorud line, Viken county taking increased responsibility for cost increases. 

